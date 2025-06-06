4 Movies and 2 TV Series Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 6)

After stocking the streaming library with everything from Ginny & Georgia Season 3 to 1984’s Dune, Netflix will check even more titles off the June 2025 content list this weekend.

Beginning Friday, the streaming giant is adding six new TV series and movies to the streaming library, including four Netflix originals.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month).

K.O.

Premiere Date: Friday, June 6

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Bastien (Ciryl Gane) has lived as a recluse ever since he accidentally killed his opponent Enzo in an MMA fight three years ago. Enzo’s widow tracks him down and asks for his help: Bastien is her only hope of rescuing Léo (Maleaume Paquin), her teenage son who has gone missing in the northern districts of Marseille. Bastien sets off looking for him. Along the way, he meets Kenza (Alice Belaïdi), a young cop who is prepared to do anything to bring down the new crime lords of Marseille. Léo is in grave danger and time is of the essence.”

Mercy For None

Premiere Date: Friday, June 6

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “After severing ties with his gang, a former gangster returns to uncover the truth behind his brother’s death — embarking on a relentless path of revenge.”

Tyler Perry’s Straw

Premiere Date: Friday, June 6

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “A single mother’s world unravels in chaos as her day goes from bad to worse to catastrophic as she struggles to care for her ill daughter. Pushed to the brink by a world that seems indifferent to her existence, she’s forced to confront impossible choices in a society that offers her no safety net.”

The Survivors

Premiere Date: Friday, June 6

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl went missing in his home town of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, returning with his young family, the guilt that still haunts him resurfaces. When the body of a young woman is found on the beach, the town is once again rocked by tragedy and the investigation of her death threatens to reveal long-held secrets, the truth about the missing girl, and a killer amongst them.”

Boys on the Side

Premiere Date: Saturday, June 7

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “After breaking up with her girlfriend, a nightclub singer, Jane (Whoopi Goldberg), answers a personal ad from Robin (Mary-Louise Parker), a real estate agent with AIDS, seeking a cross-country travel partner. On their journey from New York City to Los Angeles, the two stop by Pittsburgh to pick up Robin’s friend Holly (Drew Barrymore), who is trying to escape an abusive relationship. With three distinct personalities, the women must overcome their differences to help one another.”

Piece by Piece

Premiere Date: Saturday, June 7

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “Piece by Piece is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO® animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music’s most innovative minds.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Following a massive loss of titles on June 1, Netflix is slowing things down, with no films or series departing this weekend. However, plenty of others are set to exit later this month.

Leaving 6/11/25

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

Trap

Leaving 6/14/25

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Leaving 6/16/25

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

What was added this week?

Avail. 6/3/25

Sara – Woman in the Shadows (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/4/25

Criminal Code: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Eva Lasting: Season 3 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/5/25

Barracuda Queens: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Tires: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES