4 Best Movies Max Just Added for March 2025

March full of movie nights with Max!

Amid the numerous TV shows and movies coming to streaming this month, four films in particular stand out for those looking to make the most of their Max subscription. Keep reading to get a preview of four of the best films coming to the streamer in March 2025.

The Parenting

Max’s new original film The Parenting from director Craig Johnson is perfect for fans of comedy and horror.

Nik Dodani and Brandon Flynn play a gay couple who host a weekend getaway to introduce their parents at a seemingly cozy country house, but they soon discover that their rental is home to a 400-year-old poltergeist. The Parenting features an A-List ensemble cast that also includes Lisa Kudrow, Edie Falco, Dean Norris, Parker Posey, and Brian Cox.

Heretic

Hugh Grant shines in the recent hit A24 film Heretic, which is streaming on Max in March 2025.

From directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, this twisted thriller features Grant in his first horror role as Mr. Reed, a sadistic man who traps two unsuspecting Mormon missionaries, played by Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East, and pits them against a series of deadly tests to prove the existence of God. Grant shines as the diabolical and cunning villain in this role, which won him nominations at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards, and the BAFTA Awards.

Sing Sing

Get ready for a stirring story of resilience and the power of art when Sing Sing hits Max on March 21.

Led by a brilliant performance by Colman Domingo, Sing Sing tells the true story of John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield and his life-changing experience in the Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison in New York.

Imprisoned for a crime he did not commit, Whitfield finds a new lease on life through the power of theater and the arts alongside his fellow inmates. The A24 film stars real formerly incarcerated men and alumni of the RTA program, including Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin and Jon-Adrian ‘J.J.’ Velazquez, giving even more depth to this true story.

Queer

Queer comes to Max late in the month on March 28, but Luca Guadagnino’s critically-acclaimed film is worth the wait.

Based on the unfinished 1985 novella by William S. Burroughs, Queer follows American expat William Lee, played by Daniel Craig, as he romantically pursues Eugene Allerton, a young ex-Navyman played by Drew Starkey, across 1950s Mexico City and South America.

The film, which is filled with gorgeous imagery and an unexpectedly symbolic ending, is a career-best performance from Craig, who was nominated for Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and Screen Actors Guild awards for his performance.