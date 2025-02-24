Everything Coming to Max in March 2025

Max has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers this March. As February comes to an end, the streamer has released its complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup next month

The most-anticipated addition to Max’s streaming lineup next month is undoubtedly The Righteous Gemstones. The hit HBO comedy will premiere its fourth and final season simultaneously on Max and HBO March 9th, with new episodes dropping weekly. The original front will also bring new episodes of The White Lotus Season 3, as well as the premiere of the Max Original reality series Paul American and the nine-part sports documentary Celtics City.

Max’s March movies lineup features Ghostbusters, Stand By Me, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and White Chicks, as well as three recent A24 films: the Hugh Grant-starring religious horror film Heretic, the Oscar-nominated Sing Sing starring Colman Domingo, and the Daniel Craig-starring Queer.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).

March 1

A Lost Lady

A Woman’s Face

AEW Special Events, 2020A

AEW Special Events, 2021A

AEW Special Events, 2022A

AEW Special Events, 2023A

AEW Special Events, 2024A

Along the Great Divide

Arrow in the Dust

Assassin’s Creed

Away We Go

Big Eyes

Captain Horatio Hornblower

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Executive Suite

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

Goodbye, My Fancy

GoodFellas

Jeopardy (1953)

Ladies They Talk About

Maggie

Massacre River

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black III

My Reputation

Night Nurse

Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words

Stand By Me

Susan and God

The Babe Ruth Story

The Best Man Holiday

The Burning Hills

The Damned Don’t Cry

The Descendants

The Forger

The Mad Miss Manton

The Man with a Cloak

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Purchase Price

The Secret Bride

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

The Women

This Woman Is Dangerous

To Please a Lady

When Ladies Meet

White Chicks

White Chicks: Unrated

Why Him?

March 3

Celtics City (HBO Original)

The Nut Job

The Nut Job 2

Tournament of Champions, Season 6 (Food Network)

March 4

Smallfoot

March 5

Jay & Pamela, Season 1 (TLC)

Road Rage, Season 3 (ID)

March 6

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1A (Max Original)

Jellystone, Season 3B (Max Original)

March 7

Heretic (A24)

When No One Sees Us (Cuando Nadie Nos Ve), Season 1 (Max Original)

March 9

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4 (HBO Original)

March 10

Home Town Takeover, Season 3 (HGTV)

Naked and Afraid, Season 18 (Discovery)

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

March 11

Kobe: The Making of a Legend (CNN Original Series)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network)

March 12

Constables On Patrol, Season 1 (Discovery)

March 13

Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel (Culiacanazo: Herederos del Narco) (Max Original)

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 6 (Discovery)

Married to Real Estate, Season 4 (HGTV)

The Parenting (Max Original)

March 14

Beau Is Afraid (A24)

March 15

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)

March 17

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, Season 1 (ID)

A Clean Sheet: The Return of Gabe Landeskog, Season 1 (TNT Sports)

TNT Sports Conversations, Season 1 (TNT Sports)

March 19

House of Knives, Season 1 (Food Network)

March 21

A Decent Man (Porządny Człowiek), Season 1 (HBO Original)

Sing Sing (A24)

March 22

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

March 23

Girl Meets Farm, Season 14 (Food Network)

March 24

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 9 (ID)

March 25

Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Season 1 (CNN Original)

March 26

Naked and Afraid: LatAm, Season 3 (discovery+)

March 27

Help! My House is Haunted, Season 5 (Travel Channel)

Paul American, Season 1 (Max Original)

March 28

Bargain Mansions, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives, Season 50 (Food Network)

Queer (A24)

Reformed (Le Sens Des Choses), Season 1 (Max Original)

March 29

The Pioneer Woman, Season 38 (Food Network)

March 31

Amityville: Where The Echo Lives

Camp Hell

Enter Nowhere