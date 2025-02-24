Everything Coming to Max in March 2025

Max has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers this March. As February comes to an end, the streamer has released its complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup next month
The most-anticipated addition to Max’s streaming lineup next month is undoubtedly The Righteous Gemstones. The hit HBO comedy will premiere its fourth and final season simultaneously on Max and HBO March 9th, with new episodes dropping weekly. The original front will also bring new episodes of The White Lotus Season 3, as well as the premiere of the Max Original reality series Paul American and the nine-part sports documentary Celtics City.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Max’s March movies lineup features Ghostbusters, Stand By Me, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and White Chicks, as well as three recent A24 films: the Hugh Grant-starring religious horror film Heretic, the Oscar-nominated Sing Sing starring Colman Domingo, and the Daniel Craig-starring Queer.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).
March 1
A Lost Lady
A Woman’s Face
AEW Special Events, 2020A
AEW Special Events, 2021A
AEW Special Events, 2022A
AEW Special Events, 2023A
AEW Special Events, 2024A
Along the Great Divide
Arrow in the Dust
Assassin’s Creed
Away We Go
Big Eyes
Captain Horatio Hornblower
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Child’s Play (1988)
Child’s Play (2019)
Executive Suite
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
Goodbye, My Fancy
GoodFellas
Jeopardy (1953)
Ladies They Talk About
Maggie
Massacre River
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black III
My Reputation
Night Nurse
Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words
Stand By Me
Susan and God
The Babe Ruth Story
The Best Man Holiday
The Burning Hills
The Damned Don’t Cry
The Descendants
The Forger
The Mad Miss Manton
The Man with a Cloak
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Purchase Price
The Secret Bride
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
The Women
This Woman Is Dangerous
To Please a Lady
When Ladies Meet
White Chicks
White Chicks: Unrated
Why Him?
March 3
Celtics City (HBO Original)
The Nut Job
The Nut Job 2
Tournament of Champions, Season 6 (Food Network)
March 4
Smallfoot
March 5
Jay & Pamela, Season 1 (TLC)
Road Rage, Season 3 (ID)
March 6
Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1A (Max Original)
Jellystone, Season 3B (Max Original)
March 7
Heretic (A24)
When No One Sees Us (Cuando Nadie Nos Ve), Season 1 (Max Original)
March 9
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4 (HBO Original)
March 10
Home Town Takeover, Season 3 (HGTV)
Naked and Afraid, Season 18 (Discovery)
Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
March 11
Kobe: The Making of a Legend (CNN Original Series)
Spring Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network)
March 12
Constables On Patrol, Season 1 (Discovery)
March 13
Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel (Culiacanazo: Herederos del Narco) (Max Original)
Expedition Bigfoot, Season 6 (Discovery)
Married to Real Estate, Season 4 (HGTV)
The Parenting (Max Original)
March 14
Beau Is Afraid (A24)
March 15
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)
Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)
March 17
A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, Season 1 (ID)
A Clean Sheet: The Return of Gabe Landeskog, Season 1 (TNT Sports)
TNT Sports Conversations, Season 1 (TNT Sports)
March 19
House of Knives, Season 1 (Food Network)
March 21
A Decent Man (Porządny Człowiek), Season 1 (HBO Original)
Sing Sing (A24)
March 22
Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)
March 23
Girl Meets Farm, Season 14 (Food Network)
March 24
Signs of a Psychopath, Season 9 (ID)
March 25
Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Season 1 (CNN Original)
March 26
Naked and Afraid: LatAm, Season 3 (discovery+)
March 27
Help! My House is Haunted, Season 5 (Travel Channel)
Paul American, Season 1 (Max Original)
March 28
Bargain Mansions, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)
Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives, Season 50 (Food Network)
Queer (A24)
Reformed (Le Sens Des Choses), Season 1 (Max Original)
March 29
The Pioneer Woman, Season 38 (Food Network)
March 31
Amityville: Where The Echo Lives
Camp Hell
Enter Nowhere