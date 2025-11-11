Major NBC Sitcom Officially Getting Revived at Netflix

Welcome back to Hillman College.

Netflix is reviving the classic sitcom A Different World, which aired on NBC from 1987 to 1993.

The new series will center on Deborah Wayne (played by Maleah Joi Moon), who is the daughter of original series leads Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert. She attends the same HBCU her parents did, and sets out to make her own memories at the college.

Felicia Pride (known for Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air) will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Debbie Allen, one of the chief producers, writers, and stars of the original series, will direct three episodes of the new series including the premiere.

“It is such an honor to be a part of bringing back this iconic show, one that I grew up on and which had a profound impact on my life,” Pride said in a statement. “I am so proud of the work we’re doing to reimagine A Different World for beloved fans and new generations alike.”

New cast members of the reboot also include Alijah Kai as Rashida, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, and Kennedi Reece as Hazel.

Originally a spinoff of The Cosby Show starring Lisa Bonet’s Cosby character Denise Huxtable, Bonet left the show after one season. The series was then retooled to revolve around supporting characters Dwayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley (Jasmine Guy). It ran for six seasons and a whopping 144 episodes.