'30 Rock' Leaving Netflix Very Soon

If you are reading this in July, you have just weeks left to binge-watch 30 Rock on Netflix. The streamer announced that 30 Rock is one of the TV shows and movies departing its catalog on Sunday, July 31. Until then you can watch all seven seasons to your heart's content.

Netflix pioneered the age of streaming, in no small part by licensing some of the most beloved sitcoms ever made and allowing people to binge-watch them again and again. Arguably, 30 Rock was one of the most popular and iconic shows on the list, and its departure is yet another sign of the changing times in the industry. The show is already available on Peacock, and presumably, it will stay there while its licensing agreement at Netflix expires. While studios are generally trying to call all their intellectual property home to their proprietary streaming services, it makes even more sense in the case of 30 Rock since the show contains so many meta jokes about NBC in particular.

Still, if you've been meaning to get around to watching 30 Rock this is a great excuse to do so. The show is iconic for a reason -- it seamlessly combines a single-camera sitcom setup with satire and absurdism all while introducing you to characters you find yourself loving against all odds. The show was created by Tina Fey and is a parody of Saturday Night Live at its core. It is about the writers, producers and stars of a variety show produced in 30 Rockefeller Center for a fictional version of NBC.

Fey plays Liz Lemon, the creator and head writer of 30 Rock's central show The Girly Show -- later rebranded TGS. Alec Baldwin plays her boss, network executive Jack Donaghy. Tracy Morgan and Jane Krakowski play the two stars of the show, Tracy Jordan and Jenna Maroney, respectively. Scott Adsit plays producer Pete Hornberger and Jack McBrayer plays the unflappable NBC page, Kenneth Ellen Parcell.

The show started as early as 2002 when Fey was still the head writer for SNL itself. She originally envisioned 30 Rock as a parody of cable news, but gradually found it easier to focus on her personal experience on SNL. Fey later wrote about her experience developing the show in her memoir Bossypants.

You can stream 30 Rock on Netflix until Sunday, July 31. You can also stream it on Peacock, where there are no plans to remove it from the catalog as far as we know.