3 Funniest Movies That Netflix Just Added in March 2025

Netflix is delivering plenty of laughs this March. Amid a rush of new-to Netflix fan-favorite films that includes 50 First Dates and Trap are several hit comedies that are sure to have viewers laughing so hard they cry.

From a Vince Vaughn comedy classic to a more recent hit, these knee-slapping movies will have subscribers laughing. Keep scrolling to see the three funniest movies that are now streaming on Netflix. You can check out the full list of titles arriving to the platform in March 2025 by clicking here.

Wedding Crashers

Wedding Crashers officially crashed onto Netflix on March 1. The hilarious R-rated film stars Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson divorce mediators who crash weddings in the hopes of meeting women. The movie, directed by David Dobkin, also stars Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Bradley Cooper, and Jane Seymour.

The film is not only considered to be one of Vince Vaughn’s best comedies, but also one of the best comedies of the early aughts, having grossed $200 million at the domestic box office, making it the first R-rated film to do so.

The film holds a 75% critics score and 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, where a critics consensus reads, “Wedding Crashers is both raunchy and sweet, and features top-notch comic performances from Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.”

Friday

Netflix is bringing plenty of nostalgic laughs this month. In addition to Wedding Crashers, the 1995 hit comedy Friday is also now streaming on the platform.

The film, which holds 77% critics score and 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, takes place entirely on a Friday as Craig Jones (Ice Cube) and Smokey (Chris Tucker) attempt to cough up the $200 they owe to a drug dealer. Written by Ice Cube and directed by F. Gary Gray, the film also stars Nia Long, Tiny “Zeus” Lister Jr., Regina King, Anna Maria Horsford, Bernie Mac, and John Witherspoon.

The movie was applauded by Entertainment Weekly’s Lisa Schwarzbaum for having “energy, and sass, and the nerve to suggest that the line between tragedy and comedy may be in the bloodshot eye of the beholder.”

Netflix is serving up double the laughs this month, too, because the film’s 2000 sequel, Next Friday, is also streaming.

Ted

Seth MacFarlane’s 2012 blockbuster comedy Ted centers around the eponymous foul-mouthed bear. Decades after a young John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) makes a wish that his beloved teddy bear would come to life, the plush remains his sidekick, complicating his romance with his girlfriend.

The movie, now available to stream on Netflix alongside its 2015 sequel Ted 2, is beloved for its R-rated humor, with the London Evening Standard calling it “irresistibly funny and hugely enjoyable.” The film is rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 69% critics score and a 73% audience score.