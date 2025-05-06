3 Best TV Shows Peacock Just Added for May 2025

Peacock’s streaming library is growing in May, giving subscribers plenty of new options for their next show to binge watch.

While it can be a bit daunting to sort through the dozens of new titles, we’ve taken out the busy work, narrowing down the must-watch shows on the NBCUniversal streamer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From NBC’s fall TV shows to the return of a star-studded hit Peacock original “case-of-the-week” series, here are the three best shows streaming on Peacock this month.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 (New Episodes)

Play video

Peacock subscribers can continue to catch up with Detective Elliot Stabler this month in Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The fifth season of the hit crime drama, a spinoff of Dick Wolf’s larger Law & Order franchise, takes on the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism, and a “crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome.” The series returned for Season 5 last month, and will continue to roll out new episodes on Peacock ever Thursday leading into the season finale on June 12.

As new episodes of the hit series continue to drop throughout the month, two other Law & Order shows – Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU – will wrap their respective 24th and 26th seasons on Friday, May 16.

Poker Face Season 2 (Premiere)

Play video

Charlie Cale is back on the case! More than two years after it wrapped its critically acclimated debut season, Rian Johnson’s comedy-drama Poker Face is returning to Peacock for its sophomore run on Thursday.

The “case-of-the-week” murder mystery centers around Natasha Lyon’s Charlie Cale, who throughout the first season hit the road in her Plymouth Barracuda and used her extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying to help solve crimes. In Season 2, Charlie will continue her raodtrip across America, encountering an A-list guest star lineup featuring Cynthia Erivo, Kumail Nanjiani, Giancarlo Esposito, Justin Theroux, Awkwafina, Melanie Lynskey, and Katie Holmes.

New episodes of Poker Face Season 2 drop Thursdays on Peacock.

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 (Premiere)

Play video

Even more aspiring stars will take the stage and compete for a chance to win a life-changing $1 million prize and a jumpstart to their career. The long-running NBC talent program America’s Got Talent returns for its milestone 20th season on Wednesday, May 28, bringing back judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B, who will be returning to the program after a six-season hiatus. Terry Crews will host the upcoming season, which will see singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists, and more attempting to get a Golden Buzzer.

America’s Got Talent is one of several NBC shows streaming on Peacock throughout May, a month that will also see new episodes of the Chicago series, The Voice, and more.