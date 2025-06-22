3 Best TV Shows Disney+ Just Added for June 2025

While we’re still waiting for Marvel’s Ironheart to hit Disney+ on Tuesday, the service has already added three new additions for June.

These are family-friendly titles that should be suitable for the whole family, including a high-quality nature documentary and a revival of a Disney Channel staple.

1. Phineas and Ferb (Revival)

Our thoughts: The original Phineas and Ferb was a wacky and fun animated hit that stood out in an era of live-action Disney Channel sitcoms. The revival should be more of the same — and who doesn’t want more summer vacation?

Official Synopsis: “This new season will follow the inventive stepbrothers, Phineas and Ferb, as they tackle another 104 days of summer vacation. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State area.”

2. Underdogs

Our thoughts: Look, it’s a National Geographic doc. You’re gonna get high-quality footage of incredible creatures. Plus, the pairing of premise and Ryan Reynolds’ narration should ensure Underdogs is a nice, light watch.

Official Synopsis: “Hold on to your binoculars, folks, as Nat Geo gets up close and personal with the outcasts of the animal kingdom in Underdogs, narrated by Ryan Reynolds. From their hidden talents to their unconventional hygiene choices to their unsavory courtship rituals, Underdogs celebrates the unique behaviors of the animals who don’t usually get to be the stars of the show.”

3. Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (New Season)

Our thoughts: Spidey and His Amazing Friends is the superhero-themed title in Disney’s well-made preschool stable. It’s a million times better than most of the slop your kids would stumble onto if left unattended on YouTube.

Official Synopis: “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with Iron Man, Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Panther to defeat foes like Rhino, Doc Ock and Green Goblin and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. Geared towards preschoolers and their families, the Spidey Team models the importance of helping others and highlights themes of friendship, cooperation and problem-solving.”