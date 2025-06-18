3 Best Movies HBO Max Just Added for June 2025

HBO Max has one of the biggest movie libraries around, with thousands of titles to watch at any moment.

With so much being added every month, it can be hard to know what’s worth your time. Here are the three best movies added to HBO Max in June.

Spaceballs

With Spaceballs 2 on the way forty years later, why not see why this sci-fi comedy classic is getting a sequel at all? Spaceballs is a parody of sci-fi films from the era, most primarily Star Wars. It centers on a Han Solo-esque bounty hunter rescuing a woman named Princess Vespa and meeting the alien Yogurt, who wields a strange power called the Schwartz. (Like we said, it’s primarily a Star Wars parody.)

Casino

Martin Scorsese’s 1995 crime drama Casino is often (incorrectly) referred to as a “lesser version” of Goodfellas, but making a “lesser version” of one of the greatest films of all time doesn’t make for such a bad movie, either. Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci star in this film revolving around the day-to-day operations of a Vegas casino, and the problems within.

Parasite

This 2019 Korean horror-comedy-drama made director Bong Joon-Ho one of three people to win four Oscars on the same night, alongside Sean Baker and Walt Disney. Parasite follows the Kims, a poor and destitute family struggling to make ends meet, as they worm their way into the lives of a rich family. As time progresses, the Kims find out being around rich people is a lot more than they bargained for.