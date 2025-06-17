4 Major ‘Spaceballs’ Stars Reprising Their Roles for New Movie

May the Schwartz be with these four actors reprising their roles for Spaceballs 2.

The existence of Spaceballs 2, a sequel to Mel Brooks’ iconic 1987 sci-fi comedy, was revealed four days ago by Amazon MGM Studios.

The original film lampooned many classic science fiction works of the era, primarily the Star Wars films.

In the original, Bill Pullman stars as Lone Starr, a riff on mercenary Han Solo who travels through space in his flying Winnebago motorhome. Along the way, he meets Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga), the wise and powerful alien Yogurt (a parody of Yoda, played by Brooks), and the evil villain Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis), all while learning about the mystical power known as ‘the Schwartz’. All four will return for Spaceballs 2.

In addition to the returning stars, Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick) and Keke Palmer (One of Them Days) will join the cast as newcomers.

The trailer reveals the film will have plenty on its mind.

It opens with a Star Wars-esque text crawl that reads: “Thirty-eight years ago, there was only one Star Wars trilogy. But since then, there have been: A prequel trilogy, a sequel trilogy, a sequel to the prequel, a prequel to the sequel, countless TV spinoffs, a movie spinoff of the TV spinoff which is both a prequel and a sequel… But in thirty-eight years there has only ever been one Spaceballs.”

Plot details for the sequel are currently under wraps, although Amazon has given it a 2027 release date and a subtitle of “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

Most surprising is the return of Moranis, who has not been on screen much in the last few decades. He took a break from acting in 1997 to care for his children as a widower, and has only taken voice acting roles since then. Spaceballs 2 will mark his first appearance on screen in thirty years.

Spaceballs 2 will release sometime in 2027.