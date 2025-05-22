Everything Coming to Max in June 2025

The Last of Us may have just wrapped its second season, but Max has plenty of upcoming TV shows and movies to keep subscribers streaming throughout June.

The Warner Bros. Discovery streamer, which will revert to HBO Max this summer, has released the full list of titles arriving next month.

Headlining Max’s June movies is A Minecraft Movie. The blockbuster game-to-film adaptation starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa will make its streaming debut next month, though an exact date hasn’t yet been announced. The film will stream alongside other June arrivals like A24’s Parthenope, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Fight Club, Parasite, 2005’s Pride & Prejudice, and the first four Hunger Games films.

Next month, Max will also grow its documentary library with fresh arrivals like the three-part docuseries The Mortician and My Mom Jane, Mariska Hargitay’s feature directorial debut about her mother, actress Jayne Mansfield. Meanwhile, the HBO Original drama series The Gilded Age returns for its third season Guy’s Grocery Games Season 38, Expedition Unknown Season 15, and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk Season 11.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The “ultimate” ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).

June 1

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Backtrack (2016)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022)

Black Patch (1957)

Blues in the Night (1941)

Casino (1995)

Fight Club (1999)

Gentleman Jim (1942)

Hellboy (2004)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Igor (2008)

Illegal (1955)

In the Good Old Summertime (1949)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Kid Glove Killer (1942)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

My Scientology Movie (2017)

Numbered Men (1930)

One Foot in Heaven (1941)

Parasite (2019)

Presenting Lily Mars (1943)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Public Enemies (2009)

Reign of the Supermen (2019)

Serenade (1956)

Silver River (1948)

Spaceballs (1987)

Split (2017)

Strike Up the Band (1940)

Summer Stock (1950)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)

Superman: Red Son (2020)

Superman: Unbound (2013)

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

Thank Your Lucky Stars (1943)

The Death of Superman (2018)

The Fighting 69th (1940)

The Harvey Girls (1946)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

The Match King (1932)

The Mayor of Hell (1933)

The Mortician (HBO Original)

The Nitwits (1935)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

The Sea Chase (1955)

The Sea Hawk (1940)

The Sunlit Night (2019)

The Verdict (1946)

They Made Me a Criminal (1939)

This Side of the Law (1950)

Three Faces East (1930)

Three Strangers (1946)

Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Wagons West (1952)

Words and Music (1948)

You’ll Find Out (1940)

Ziegfeld Follies (1946)

June 2

BBQ Brawl, Season 6 (Food Network)

June 3

Bullet Train (2022)

Ugliest House in America, Season 6 (HGTV)

June 4

1000-lb Roomies, Season 1 (TLC)

Fatal Destination, Season 1 (ID)

June 5

Bea’s Block, Season 1C (Max Original)

Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose, Season 1 (Max Original)

June 6

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 201 (HGTV)

Parthenope (A24)

June 10

Virgins, Season 1 (TLC)

June 11

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 38 (Food Network)

June 12

Bitchin’ Rides, Season 11

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night (Discovery International)

June 13

Cleaner (2025)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 240 (HGTV)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

Super Sara (Max Original)

Toad & Friends, Season 1B

June 16

Hero Ball, Season 3B

June 17

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm (CNN Originals, 2025)

Super Mega Cakes, Season 1 (Food Network)

June 19

Expedition Unknown, Season 15 (Discovery)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 5 (Discovery)

June 20

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 241 (HGTV)

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Now or Never: FC Montfermeil (Max Original)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9B (Cartoon Network)

June 21

The Kitchen, Season 38 (Food Network)

The Never Ever Mets, Season 2 (OWN)

June 22

The Gilded Age, Season 3 (HBO Original)

June 23

Match Me Abroad, Season 2 (TLC)

June 24

Enigma (HBO Original)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 3 (ID)

The Invitation (2022)

June 25

Rehab Addict, Season 10 (HGTV)

June 27

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 242 (HGTV)

My Mom Jayne (HBO Original)

Pati, Seasons 1&2 (Max Original)

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025)

June 29

#Somebody’s Son, Season 1 (OWN)

Family or Fiancé, Season 4 (OWN)

June 30

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 11 (TLC)

Truck U, Season 21