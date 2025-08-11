2 Brand-New Streaming Services Set to Bundle

ESPN and Fox are set to bundle their upcoming streaming services.

Fox One, which will allow subscribers to watch everything from sports and entertainment to news from across Fox’s channels, will offer a bundle with ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer offering, Deadline reports, after both streamers launch on Aug. 21.

Individual Fox One subscriptions are priced at $19.99 a month, with ESPN offering an introductory price of $29.99. The bundle, which will launch on Oct. 2, will cost $39.99 a month, as per Deadline‘s source.

The streaming world has seen third-party collaboration in the past, with Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery launching a bundle of HBO Max, Disney+ and Hulu last year, but the ESPN and Fox deal will mark the first significant partnership between major sports rights holders.

“Working with Fox One on this bundle offer allows us to bring ESPN’s world-class sports content to even more fans in a seamless and innovative way,” Sean Breen, EVP, Disney Platform Distribution, said in a statement to the outlet. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering premium experiences across platforms and meeting consumers where they are – anytime, anywhere.”

Forming the bundle “is evidence of our desire to deliver the best possible value and viewing experience to our shared customers,” added Tony Billetter, SVP, Strategy and Business Development, Fox Direct to Consumer, as Fox pursues “opportunities to streamline the user experience, especially for the ultimate sports fan.”

Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch previously addressed bundling last week during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings call. “We will be offering bundling opportunities that make sense to achieve our targeted objectives,” he said Tuesday, adding that “our aspirations are modest and are measured in the investment toward this initiative will match those long-term goals.”