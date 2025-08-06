Fox Debuts Streaming Service for All Its Programming

Fox is entering the streaming wars.

Fox Corp. announced Tuesday that Fox One, its flagship subscription streaming outlet, will launch on Aug. 21.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Fox One platform will offer live and on-demand viewing of all Fox programming, including the Fox broadcast network’s Sunday NFL games and MLB postseason coverage as well as content from Fox Business, Fox News, Fox Sports and Fox Weather, in addition to B1G, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes and Fox local stations. Fox primetime shows will continue to be available the following day on Hulu.

Fox One subscriptions will cost $19.99 per month or $199.99 annually, with subscribers also having the ability to bundle Fox One and Fox Nation for $24.99 per month.

getty images

“We’re eager to launch Fox One in just a few weeks and super serve our viewers with the best in live news, sports and entertainment content all in one place,” said Pete Distad, CEO, Direct to Consumer, Fox Corporation, in a statement. “In bringing together the full power of the Fox content portfolio in one service, we have created a great value proposition and user experience that will appeal to the cord-cutter and cord-never fans currently not served by conventional pay TV packages.”

CEO Lachlan Murdoch addressed the big streaming news during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings call. “We will be offering bundling opportunities that make sense to achieve our targeted objectives,” he said Tuesday. Murdoch added that “our aspirations are modest and are measured in the investment toward this initiative will match those long-term goals.”