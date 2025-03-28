‘1923’ Sets Extended Season 2 Finale

As 1923’s second season continues, fans will be able to look forward to a longer episode when the finale comes around.

According to TV Insider, the upcoming Season 2 finale, airing on Sunday, Apr. 6, will be almost two hours long as opposed to staying just under an hour.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In “A Dream and a Memory,” which is the seventh episode of the season, “Jacob [Harrison Ford] and his crew eagerly await Spencer’s [Brandon Sklenar] return at the train station. Teonna has a fateful run-in. Alexandra braves the cold.” What exactly will happen is hard to tell, but it’s likely Episode 6, airing on Sunday, will somewhat set up the finale. It’s going to be a long one for a reason, and fans may want to prepare themselves.

Harrison Ford as Jacob and Helen Mirren as Cara in season 2, episode 4 of 1923 streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+.

Considering Season 1 of the Yellowstone prequel had eight episodes and Season 2 only has seven, this extended episode will probably make up for it. At least, depending on how it all goes down. Season 2 premiered on Feb. 23, nearly two years after Season 1 wrapped.

Following the Dutton family during a time of Prohibition, drought, and the early stages of the Great Depression, 1923 stars Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, and Timothy Dalton. Isabel May serves as the main narrator, portraying Elsa Dutton, whom she also played in 1883.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of 1923 has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats every week, especially with the latest episode, which ended with two characters’ fates hanging in the balance. There have been plenty of cliffhangers this season, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Sunday’s episode had yet another one going into the season finale. As of now, Season 3 of 1923 has not yet been ordered, so fans will have to hope that they are not left wondering at the end of the nearly two-hour episode.

With the finale airing in just over a week, fans don’t have much time to prepare for what could be a very intense episode. It’s hard to predict how things will go down, or if there will be a cliffhanger, but for now, it would be a good time to catch up on all Season 2 episodes before the 1923 season finale drops on Sunday, Apr. 6 on Paramount+.