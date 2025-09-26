161 Titles Coming to HBO Max in October 2025

With a new month comes new movies and TV shows added to streaming services, but nobody has a hit rate like HBO. The premium cable channel has a history of cranking out elite television like it’s nobody’s business, and October looks to be no different.

On the television side, there are two major additions.

First, the hotly anticipated HBO debut of Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave) is finally upon us with The Chair Company on October 12, a thriller-comedy that follows a man investigating a “far-reaching conspiracy” after “an embarrassing incident at work.” The other notable title is IT: Welcome to Derry, a prequel to the IT films that expands on the universe created by Stephen King, which releases October 26.

The month of October is no slouch for movies on HBO Max either. Not only is the streamer adding movies from classic horror franchises like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street, but October will also see the streaming debut of recent horror flicks The Substance (which won Best Makeup at this year’s Oscars) and Bring Her Back.

Here’s the full list of everything being added to HBO Max in October.

October 1

2 Days in New York

50 First Dates

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

Alan Partridge

All Eyez on Me

Beetlejuice

Big, Beautiful Tariffs: A Fareed Zakaria Special (CNN Originals)

Broken English

Bronson

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh

Christine

Confidence

Crime in the Streets

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)

Drag me to Hell

Edward Scissorhands

Enemy

Fay Grim

Firestarter

Freaks

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

From Hell It Came

Gone Girl

Gremlins (1984)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween: Resurrection

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

Hereditary

Highway 301

House of Wax (1953)

House on Haunted Hill (1958)

I Died a Thousand Times

I Give it a Year

Indestructible Man

Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Interview with the Vampire

Intruder in the Dust

Isle of the Dead

It’s Complicated

Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc

Lady in the Lake

Los Cronocrimenes

Macabre

Marcel the Shell with Shoes

Mirror Mirror

National Velvet

Nora Prentiss

Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words

Page One

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

Phenix City Story

Poltergeist (1982)

Practical Magic

Pride

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Shame

Talk to Me (2023)

Tension

The Black Scorpion

The Brothers McMullen

The Cyclops

The Disembodied

The Exorcist (1973)

The First Monday in May

The Gangster

The Harvey Girls

The Lobster

The Monster

The Mummy (1959)

The Mummy (2017)

The Mystery of the Wax Museum

The Picture of Dorian Gray

The Return of Doctor X

The Shining

The Sixth Sense

The Steel Jungle

The Switch

The Tattooed Stranger

The Unfaithful

The Walking Dead (1936)

The Watch

The Witch

Tickled

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Trick ‘r Treat

Uncut Gems

War for the Planet of the Apes

X

You Can’t Get Away with Murder

Zombies on Broadway

October 2

Air India Crash: Declassified (Discovery, 2025)

E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web, Season 1

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season12(Discovery)

The Friday the 13th Murders, Season 1 (ID)

The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 2 (ID)

October 3

Bring Her Back (A24)

Where We Call Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

October 6

SMILING FRIENDS, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

October 7

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt (CNN Originals)

One Day in October, Season 1

October 8

Alex vs America, Season 5 (FOOD Network)

Baylen Out Loud, Season 2 (TLC)

October 9

Vgly, Season 2 (Max Original)

October 10

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2G (Cartoon Network)

Homes With a View, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

The Alabama Solution (HBO Original)

The Substance (MUBI)

October 11

Bering Sea Gold, Season 19 (Discovery)

Impractical Jokers, Season 12A (truTV)

October 12

The Chair Company, Season 1 (HBO Original)

The Snake Catcher, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

October 15

7 Little Johnstons, Season 16 (TLC)

Graveyard Carz, Season 20

Mother May I Murder?, Season 2 (ID)

Pan

October 17

An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally (HBO Original)

Baby Assassins Everyday!, Season 1

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

Ignite, Season 1

La Grande Maison Tokyo Special

La Grande Maison Tokyo, Season 1

Light of My Lion, Season 1

Love is for the Dogs, Season 1

Mr. Mikami’s Classroom, Season 1

Please Die My Beloved, Season 1

The Thaw, Season 3 (Max Original)

True Beauty, Season 1

Until I Destroyed My Husband’s Other Family, Season 1

Vivant, Season 1

Who Saw The Peacock Dance in the Jungle?, Season 1

October 19

Anything But Gray, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

October 20

Haha, You Clowns, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

October 21

Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death of Brent Renaud (HBO Original)

The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

October 22

Holmes Family Rescue, Season 3 (HGTV)

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

October 23

Expedition X, Season 10 (Discovery)

Dangerously Obese, Season 2 (TLC)

October 24

Lakeside Retreats, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9D (Cartoon Network)

October 26

IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 (HBO Original)

October 27

Naked and Afraid Brazil XL, Season 1 (discovery+)

October 28

Country Doctor (HBO Original)

The United States vs. Harvard, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

October 29

American Monster, Season 13 (ID)

Survival of the Beast, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

October 30

Fatal Engineering, Season 1 (Science)

Sorry, Baby (A24)

October 31

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 246 (HGTV)

Jonathan Ross Haunted Homecoming, Season 1 (Travel)

Old Home Stories, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)