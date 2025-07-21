14 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix This Week (July 21)

Netflix subscribers will have more than a dozen new titles to stream this week!

The new arrivals – a mix of TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals – began arriving in the streaming library Monday, with Netflix set to add a total 14 of new titles through Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This week’s arrivals include a new installment of Netflix’s hit documentary series Trainwreck, as well as the premier of the all-new documentary Critical: Between Life and Death. Netflix will also stock five new episodes of The Sandman Season 2, the new film Hitmakers, and perhaps most anticipated of all, Happy Gilmore 2, a follow-up to the beloved 1996 sports comedy that brings Adam Sandler back as the unlikely golf hero.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms

Photo Credit: Netflix

Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 22

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “In 2010, Lifetime Channel commissions a reality TV series about a private investigation agency staffed by soccer moms. Everyone is convinced they have the next big hit on their hands, until the production crew starts to notice something is off. The moms’ investigations keep falling apart, leading to allegations of sabotage. At the same time, a mysterious informant accuses the agency’s boss of running an illegal drug operation on the side, abetted by a corrupt cop. For both the TV series and the criminals dealing drugs, it is only a matter of time before things fall disastrously apart.”

Critical: Between Life and Death

Play video

Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 23

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “In London, a major trauma happens every 60 minutes, and for the NHS, each call is a race against time. Critical: Between Life and Death gets inside the minds of the dedicated trauma teams that hold our lives in their hands when the worst happens.

From the makers of the award-winning 24 Hours in A&E and with exclusive access, 40 cameras are embedded for 21 days across the entire London Major Trauma System. The documentary series goes over the shoulder and under the scalpel to reveal not only the life-saving interventions but also the personal, emotional, and sometimes traumatic reasons that inspire those on the NHS frontline to do a job where every second counts.”

Hitmakers

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, July 24

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Behind every hit song is the person who wrote it. In the new docu-series, HITMAKERS, we follow twelve of the industry’s best songwriters and producers as they come together at real high-stakes writing camps to create hits for today’s biggest stars like John Legend, Shaboozey, and Lisa of Blackpink. With tensions high and time short, viewers get a front-row seat to the creative chaos, emotional stakes, and personal breakthroughs. This isn’t just about writing music…it’s the journey of a HITMAKER!”

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2

Play video

Premiere Date: Thursday, July 24

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “A reunion of the Endless thrusts Lord Morpheus onto a perilous path, where a fateful choice makes him the target of a relentless quest for vengeance.”

Happy Gilmore 2

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, July 25

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “ Happy Gilmore isn’t done with golf — not by a long shot. Adam Sandler’s short-fused legend swings for a comeback to make his kid’s dream come true.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 7/21/25

The Hunting Wives: Season 1

The Steve Harvey Show: Seasons 1-6

Avail. 7/23/25

Hightown: Seasons 1-3

House of Lies: Seasons 1-5

Letters From The Past (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/24/25

A Normal Woman (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

My Melody & Kuromi (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 7/25/25

Trigger (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Winning Try (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

New titles may be arriving to Netflix this week, but two others are leaving.

Leaving 7/22/25

Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 7/25/25

Scream VI