’13 Reasons Why’ Star Kate Walsh Speaks out About Show Ending (Exclusive)

Kate Walsh knows it’s the right time for Netflix to say goodbye to 13 Reasons Why. The actress behind Hannah Baker’s mother, Olivia Baker, opened up to PopCulture.com about the news the teen drama series will end with its upcoming fourth season. Walsh also opened up about her partnership with Zoetis Petcare to raise awareness of allergic dog itch through a fun social media campaign.

Netflix announced the news the popular teen drama would end in tandem with the announcement of its Season 4 renewal in August. The announcement came a few weeks before the show returned for its third season.

While Season 3 steered away from the story of Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) death by suicide, Olivia Baker (Walsh) made an unforgettable guest appearance as the investigation into Bryce Walker’s (Justin Prentice) murder intensified.

“I was thrilled to go back. I love everyone involved with the show,” Walsh told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Thursday, Oct. 16. “[Creator] Brian Yorkey is such an extraordinary writer, but also to be able to work with the kids again, Alisha Boe and Christian Navarro, and of course Dylan Minnette. They’re all so wonderful and talented and delightful.

“It was really wonderful to go back. And I’m very proud of the show, the contribution that’s made to the culture, and yeah, it’s been a delight,” she added.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news of the Netflix hit series coming to an end. The new season does not have an official return date or a total episode count, though the outlet reported it will feature the main character’s high school graduation.

Walsh said she knew the plans for the show before the announcement, saying it was Yorkey’s plan all along.

“I think it’s a really great thing now that we have so many different platforms and ways to view television and films. I think particularly for TV, it’s really smart when things end,” she said. “I think it’s really important creatively when a show has finished to end it. For shows like 13 Reasons Why, or like Fleabag is a great example.

“It’s like, ‘No, we’re done. This is it. This is what she had in mind at the end.’ But I think it’s a really cool time to be able to do that creatively, to really stick to the artist’s vision and yeah, that’s exciting,” Walsh added.

Walsh has been keeping busy with other projects, along with her partnership with Zoetis for the “Show Us Your Dog’s A-Game” campaign. Bringing awareness to dog’s allergy issues, the actress hopes the social media campaign will motivate pet owners to visit their veterinarian if they notice their dog’s itching getting out of control.

The campaign involved pet owners sharing images of their dogs with their best poses using the hashtag #MyDogsAGame. Every post triggers a $10 donation by the company to its K-9 Courage Program, which provides healthcare assistance to retired military and police dogs. It also helps service dogs currently helping veterans suffering from PTSD. The social media campaign started in August and will go on until the end of the year.

The first three seasons of 13 Reasons Why are currently streaming on Netflix. For more information on the “Show Us Your Dog’s A-Game” campaign, go to MyDogsAGame.com.