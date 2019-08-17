’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3 First Look Photos Are Here

Netflix has released the first teaser images from 13 Reasons Why Season 3, promising a fresh batch of drama and difficult conversations. The pictures show the cast back in action, dealing with the dark side of high school that the media has sometimes shied away from depicting in the past. Here, it looks like no punches will be pulled.

After two years, 13 Reason Why is one of Netflix‘s most controversial shows on the air. The series was lauded in its first season for tackling hard issues like mental health and sexual assault, though it was criticized by some for the way those issues were depicted on the screen.

Later, it prompted further discussion when Netflix edited old scenes to remove potentially triggering material, and added warning cards to the beginnings of old episodes.

In Season 2, 13 Reasons Why got less favorable reviews in general. While the themes were still there, the story did not strike the same chord with critics and some fans. Some were even surprised when another installment was ordered.

For better or worse, Netflix committed to a third season of 13 Reasons Why last June, and soon it will finally be here. In the meantime, Netflix has already ordered a fourth season as well, propelling the show past the outlet’s treacherous third season threshold.

Here are all of the teaser images released for 13 Reasons Why Season 3.

Clay

The first teaser finds Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) looking over his shoulder. The new season is set to pick up after an eight-month time jump, with Clay and his friends still processing the whirlwind events of the last couple of years.

Zach

This image gives us a glimpse at the tension in Season 3, with Zach Dempsey (Ross Butler) chesting up with another student. Zach falls in with the typical jock crowd that Clay so despises on the show, yet there have been hints that there is more to him beneath the surface. On the other hand, this shot seems to show nothing more than a fight brewing outside of school.

Jessica

Another teaser image shows Jessica (Alisha Boe) in a classroom confrontation with Casey, played by Bex Taylor-Klaus. The two seem suspicious, which makes sense as we know that just about everyone is a murder suspect in the new season, but there is no telling what this defensive relationship could turn into as the season progresses.

Interrogation

Fans should not be surprised to see Clay in the interrogation room in 13 Reasons Why Season 3. The star of the show is a prime suspect for the murder of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) at the end of Season 2, especially since he has been so outspoken against the school’s favoritism of rich athletes. There could be other reasons for this visit as well, including Clay’s previous cover-up of Tyler’s attempted shooting.

Funeral

Of course, Bryce’s funeral will be a part of the upcoming season, as the community deals with a very different kind of student death. We can probably expect this scene to come pretty early in this season, as it will set up the plot for what is to come.

Face-off

Just because Bryce is gone does not mean sports will take a backseat in in Season 3. It’s clear that Liberty High School is still prioritizing its sporting excellence pretty highly.

Tyler

It may be hard for fans to face Tyler (Devin Druid) on screen this season after what he tried to do last year. The outcast attempted a mass shooting as his school’s spring fling, and was only talked down by Clay and his friends. Dealing with the aftermath may be difficult, but it’s clear that Tyler is still feeling defensive.

Tony

Lastly, we have one clear shot of Tony (Christian Navarro) hard at work, looking conflicted. Tony is Clay’s best friend, and he has been by his side through everything from Hannah’s death to the other drama filling out the series. Now, even in coveralls and tattoos, it looks like Tony is far from escaping the world of high school drama.



13 Season Why Season 3 hits Netflix on Friday, Aug. 23.