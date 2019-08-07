’13 Reasons Why’ Fans Theorize Why Christian Navarro Dyed His Hair Blonde

13 Reasons Why Season 3 is just around the corner, and actor Christian Navarro‘s latest Instagram post is sending fans into a frenzy. On Monday, Navarro, who portrays Tony Padilla on the Netflix original series, shared a photo of himself sporting platinum blonde hair, a change that he made back in March just after production on Season 3 wrapped.

“[Season] 3 has a few secrets you’re gonna wanna unravel,” Navarro captioned the photo. “August 23rd. Is my hair blonde? Black? Do i have hair? Have I ever had hair? All will be revealed.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new ‘do sent fans down a rabbit hole of speculation, theorizing what the change from his character’s black locks to blonde could mean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Lee Navarro (@christianleenavarro) on Aug 5, 2019 at 6:39am PDT

Navarro’s caption, combined with the Season 3 trailer that revealed the death of Bryce Walker, had many theorizing that perhaps Tony could be behind the unexpected death.

“Did he dye it to hide from killing Bryce walker?????” one fan asked, adding in a second comment that the new color could mean that Tony “could want to cover his tracks, if the police were to find out and say he’s in another town hair is already dyed and people wouldn’t notice him as easy? Just a theory hahaha.”

“Did you kill to [Bryce Walker]?” another asked.

“[Oh my God] tony kills Bryce and he bleaches his hair blonde to not be recognized!!” a third theorized.

“It means they gonna show your whole timeline and that means u killed Bryce Walker,” wrote another.

Although many fans seem to think that the hair change up has something to do with Season 3, it seems more likely that it will play into the series’ fourth and final season, as production on Season 3 wrapped in February of this year, just a month before Navarro revealed his freshly dyed new look.

The third season is set to take place eight months after the events of the Season 2 finale, in which a school shooting was thwarted, and will see Clay along with several more characters “helping Tyler move toward recovery.”

“But when the aftermath of a tumultuous homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets,” the official synopsis adds. “The stakes are raised as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of 13 Reasons Why are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 3, the penultimate season, is set to debut on Friday, Aug. 23. Season 4, the final season, does not yet have a premiere date, though it is expected to air sometime in summer 2020.