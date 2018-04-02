’13 Reasons Why’ Star Christian Navarro Dispels Release Date Rumors

Christian Navarro, one of the stars of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, confirmed that the second season will not be premiering this weekend in a tweet, despite a viral fake poster and widespread speculation.

Navarro posted on Twitter on Wednesday after the clamor in the 13 Reasons Why fandom reached a fever pitch. Earlier in the week, a fake poster for the second season began to circulate, and many fans hoped that Netflix would surprise them by dropping the season onto their streaming platform with no announcement.

Navarro dashed these dreams.

“S2 is not premiering Friday,” he wrote. “[I don’t know] where that came from but it is nothing but a rumor.”

S2 is not premiering Friday. Idk where that came from but it is nothing but a rumor. — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) March 28, 2018



The poster showed Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) in a dramatic first look at the second season. The words “You know what you did, don’t you?” covered her face in scraps of rumpled paper, and at the bottom an official looking Netflix logo promised a March 31 premiere date.

However, this couldn’t have been the case, as Netflix has scheduled several early screenings of the series’ second season in the Los Angeles area. Select audiences got to watch the second season on March 30, March 31 and April 4, according to The Daily Express, and it seems unlikely that Netflix would undercut those exclusive events by putting the show online at the same time.

The show has been back in the headlines for nearly two weeks now, as the creators put up a new video online on March 22 — the anniversary of the first season’s release. It shows the cast of 13 Reasons Why reading letters from fans who have lost loved ones or attempted suicide themselves.

You shared your stories with us. Today, the cast of #13ReasonsWhy reads one of them. pic.twitter.com/KhG6C5C47m — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) March 22, 2018



The video was part of an overall push on the show’s part to be more conscientious going into the second season. Netflix commissioned a study from Northwestern University, which showed that most parents want to see more constructive warnings and discussions in the show, rather than dramatization. Now, the show will include a comprehensive content warning, as well as information on how and where to seek help with depression and suicidal thoughts.

Last year, John Herndon lost his teenage daughter to suicide shortly after she watched the show. This week, he spoke to Radar about why he thinks the warnings will do little to change the spirit of the show.

“It’s like putting a Band-Aid on a broken leg,” he told the outlet. “It’s not going to help.”

“The whole point of them doing this was they wanted to raise awareness about teen suicide,” fired Herndon. “The way they chose to do that was to showcase a young teenage girl being raped, being denied access to any adult’s help, watching a girl be forced to watch her friends get raped, bullying at school, being constantly turned away by people she was close to — this is how they bring awareness to teen suicide?”

“Then they finish off by rewriting of the [book’s] end to show a very graphic portrayal of suicide,” he continued. “To market this show to teens is wrong.”