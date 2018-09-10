’13 Reasons Why’ Adds Series Regulars Timothy Granaderos and Brenda Strong

Montgomery de la Cruz and Nora Walker will have more screen time in 13 Reasons Why season 3 with actors Timothy Granaderos and Brenda Strong being promoted to series regulars, according to Deadline.

Granaderos has portrayed Montgomery de la Cruz, a jock and bully at Liberty High School, as a recurring character for the past two seasons of the popular Netflix original series. His character was most recently at the center of a controversial season 2 scene in which another character is sexually assaulted with a mop handle, and throughout the series’ sophomore run, Montgomery terrorized a number of students testifying at Hannah Baker’s trial.

Strong, a Desperate Housewives alum, was brought onto the series in season two as Nora Walker, the mother of Bryce Walker, the series’ main antagonist who became one of the reasons that led to Hannah’s suicide after he raped her at a party.

Strong and Granaderos’ promotions to regulars come after the May announcement that series lead Katherine Langford would not return.

“‘Hannah…I love you…and I let you go.’ Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you as my journey on @13reasonswhy has officially come to an end,” Langford announced her departure from the series on Instagram.

“As most of you know, this was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah’s story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2,” she continued, thanking Netflix, Paramount, and Anonymous Content, as well as the cast, crew, and fans.

“This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact – whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art. There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can’t wait to share it with you,” Langford concluded.

It is not yet known if Granaderos and Strong’s promotions will come with the same raises that their co-stars recently negotiated, with new series lead Dylan Minnette scoring a $200,000 per episode salary and the other eight core actors seeing their per-episode salaries increased to $135,000.

Seasons 1 and 2 of 13 Reasons Why are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 3 is currently in production, with a premiere date not yet announced.