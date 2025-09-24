144 Titles Coming to Netflix in October 2025

With autumn officially commenced and October just around the corner, Netflix is refreshing its content library with new movies and shows for subscribers. While plenty of those will be new, original Netflix content, many others will be tried and true series and films for you to catch up on or even watch for the first time.
For new original Netflix content this month, check out The Witcher Season 4, Love Is Blind Season 9 and Selling Sunset Season 9. Fans of Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Nurse Jackie and the Austin Powers franchise will be happy as those are making their way onto the streaming platform as well.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Keep an eye out for what will be leaving Netflix in October as well — with the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what’s safe. Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix here.
Without further ado, continue reading for the complete list of TV series, movies and documentaries coming to Netflix in October 2025.
Coming to Netflix October 1
Love Is Blind Season 9
Riv4lries
About My Father
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Blue Crush
The Book Club Murders
Casper
The Christmas Contract
Coach Carter
Coming to America
Daddy Day Care
Death Becomes Her
Dirty Dancing
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Dracula
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Elysium
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Friends with Benefits
The Goonies
Hacksaw Ridge
Halo: Seasons 1-2
The Hurt Locker
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Law Abiding Citizen
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Mask
Meet Joe Black
Molly’s Game
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
NCIS: Seasons 18-19
Pineapple Express
Point Break
Red Dragon
Scarface
Sinister 2
Sister Act
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
Slender Man
The Strangers
Taxi Driver
Training Day
The Way Home: Seasons 1-2
When a Stranger Calls
The Wrath of Becky
Coming to Netflix October 2
Dudes
The Game You Never Play Alone
Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
The Martian
Coming to Netflix October 3
Genie, Make a Wish
Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Everything to Know)
Old Dog, New Tricks
The New Force
Rhythm & Flow France: After the Beat
Steve
Coming to Netflix October 4
Ranma1/2 Season 2
Angel Has Fallen
Night of the Living Dead
Coming to Netflix October 5
Despicable Me 3
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Coming to Netflix October 6
Dr. Seuss’ Horton!
Coming to Netflix October 7
True Haunting
Nurse Jackie Season 1-7
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Coming to Netflix October 8
Caramelo
Is It Cake? Halloween
Nero the Assassin
Coming to Netflix October 8
Nero the Assassin
Coming to Netflix October 9
Boots
The Resurrected
Victoria Beckham
The Maze Runner
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Maze Runner: Death Cure
Coming to Netflix October 10
Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata
My Father, the BTK Killer
Old Money
The New Force
Swim to Me
The Woman in Cabin 10
Coming to Netflix October 11
Typhoon Family
Coming to Netflix October 14
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead
Coming to Netflix October 15
Inside Furioza
No One Saw Us Leave
Six Kings Slam 2025
Held Hostage in My House
Taken in Plain Sight
Coming to Netflix October 16
The Diplomat Season 3
Romantics Anonymous
Starting 5 Season 2
The Time that Remains
The A Team
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Coming to Netflix October 17
Good News
27 Nights
The Perfect Neighbor
Turn of the Tide Season 2
She Walks in Darkness
The Twits
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Coming to Netflix October 18
Don’t Say a Word
Coming to Netflix October 21
Michelle Wolf: The Well
Who Killed the Montreal Expos?
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2
Coming to Netflix October 22
The Monster of Florence
Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia
Coming to Netflix October 23
The Elixir
Nobody Wants This Season 2 (Everything to Know)
Coming to Netflix October 24
A House of Dynamite
Parish Season 1
Coming to Netflix October 25
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Coming to Netflix October 27
The Asset
Dark Winds Season 3
Sliding Doors
Coming to Netflix October 28
Nightmares of Nature
Babo: The Haftbefehl Story
Mo Amer: Wild World
Coming to Netflix October 29
Selling Sunset Season 9
Ballad of a Small Player
Rulers of Fortune
NOS4A2 Seasons 1-2
Coming to Netflix October 30
Amsterdam Empire
Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers
Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will
Son of a Donkey
The Witcher Season 4
Coming to Netflix October 31
The White House Effect
Breathless Season 2
Bad Influencer
Rhythm + Flow France Season 4