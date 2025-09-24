144 Titles Coming to Netflix in October 2025

With autumn officially commenced and October just around the corner, Netflix is refreshing its content library with new movies and shows for subscribers. While plenty of those will be new, original Netflix content, many others will be tried and true series and films for you to catch up on or even watch for the first time.

For new original Netflix content this month, check out The Witcher Season 4, Love Is Blind Season 9 and Selling Sunset Season 9. Fans of Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Nurse Jackie and the Austin Powers franchise will be happy as those are making their way onto the streaming platform as well.

Keep an eye out for what will be leaving Netflix in October as well — with the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what’s safe. Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix here.

Without further ado, continue reading for the complete list of TV series, movies and documentaries coming to Netflix in October 2025.

Coming to Netflix October 1

Love Is Blind Season 9

Riv4lries

About My Father

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Blue Crush

The Book Club Murders

Casper

The Christmas Contract

Coach Carter

Coming to America

Daddy Day Care

Death Becomes Her

Dirty Dancing

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Dracula

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Elysium

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Friends with Benefits

The Goonies

Hacksaw Ridge

Halo: Seasons 1-2

The Hurt Locker

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Law Abiding Citizen

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Mask

Meet Joe Black

Molly’s Game

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

NCIS: Seasons 18-19

Pineapple Express

Point Break

Red Dragon

Scarface

Sinister 2

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Slender Man

The Strangers

Taxi Driver

Training Day

The Way Home: Seasons 1-2

When a Stranger Calls

The Wrath of Becky

Coming to Netflix October 2

Dudes

The Game You Never Play Alone

Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

The Martian

Coming to Netflix October 3

Genie, Make a Wish

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Everything to Know)

Old Dog, New Tricks

Rhythm & Flow France: After the Beat

Steve

Coming to Netflix October 4

Ranma1/2 Season 2

Angel Has Fallen

Night of the Living Dead

Coming to Netflix October 5

Despicable Me 3

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Coming to Netflix October 6

Dr. Seuss’ Horton!

Coming to Netflix October 7

True Haunting

Nurse Jackie Season 1-7

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Coming to Netflix October 8

Caramelo

Is It Cake? Halloween

Nero the Assassin

Coming to Netflix October 8

Coming to Netflix October 9

Boots

The Resurrected

Victoria Beckham

The Maze Runner

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Maze Runner: Death Cure

Coming to Netflix October 10

Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata

My Father, the BTK Killer

Old Money

The New Force

Swim to Me

The Woman in Cabin 10

Coming to Netflix October 11

Typhoon Family

Coming to Netflix October 14

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead

Coming to Netflix October 15

Inside Furioza

No One Saw Us Leave

Six Kings Slam 2025

Held Hostage in My House

Taken in Plain Sight

Coming to Netflix October 16

The Diplomat Season 3

Romantics Anonymous

Starting 5 Season 2

The Time that Remains

The A Team

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Coming to Netflix October 17

Good News

27 Nights

The Perfect Neighbor

Turn of the Tide Season 2

She Walks in Darkness

The Twits

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Coming to Netflix October 18

Don’t Say a Word

Coming to Netflix October 21

Michelle Wolf: The Well

Who Killed the Montreal Expos?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2

Coming to Netflix October 22

The Monster of Florence

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia

Coming to Netflix October 23

The Elixir

Nobody Wants This Season 2 (Everything to Know)

Coming to Netflix October 24

A House of Dynamite

Parish Season 1

Coming to Netflix October 25

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

Coming to Netflix October 27

The Asset

Dark Winds Season 3

Sliding Doors

Coming to Netflix October 28

Nightmares of Nature

Babo: The Haftbefehl Story

Mo Amer: Wild World

Coming to Netflix October 29

Selling Sunset Season 9

Ballad of a Small Player

Rulers of Fortune

NOS4A2 Seasons 1-2

Coming to Netflix October 30

Amsterdam Empire

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will

Son of a Donkey

The Witcher Season 4

Coming to Netflix October 31

The White House Effect

Breathless Season 2

Bad Influencer

Rhythm + Flow France Season 4