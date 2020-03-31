'Tiger King': Doc Antle's Wildest Instagram Posts

Netflix's newest documentary series, Tiger King, follows the lives and exploits of private zoo owners and big cat/wild animal enthusiasts across the nation. Among the most talked subjects of the series, is animal trainer — and Myrtle Beach Safari founder/director — Dr. Bhagavan "Doc" Antle.

Antle has been working with wildlife animals for decades, and founded the T.I.G.E.R.S. reserve — The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species — in the early 1980s. As part of his work with wildlife animals, he has been apart of many film and TV productions, including films like Ace Ventura and Dr. Doolittle. Antle has also appeared as a wildlife expert on National Geographic Channel, BBC, Discovery Channel, and CNN. He also once appeared on-stage with iconic pop singer Britney Spears, as seen in a recently resurfaced photo.

Along the way, he has documented much of his daily life with some wild Instagram posts, and we have collected some of the more recent ones below. Scroll down to check them out!