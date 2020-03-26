Disney+ Users Are Furious After Hacked Accounts Lead to Customer Service Headaches

With 1.5 billion people around the globe being asked (or told) to go into self-isolation in order to slow the spread of coronavirus, people have been turning to streaming services to help stave off the boredom. Although it hasn't always been smooth sailing for subscribers.

Hulu had a brief outage last week, as did DirectTV, and some companies are even temporarily lowering their video quality so as not to overload their servers -- including Disney+. Now, it appears that there's another issue with the Disney-centric streamer: a number of accounts being hacked and right after a surge in new users, too. Some of the complaints about the matter go back a number of days, it does seem like there has been an influx of users logging in to air their grievances. Along with the obvious problem of not being able to spend hours getting lost in Disney's massive catalog, the fact that users' credit card information is attached has made them question their overall security.

To make matters worse, customer service doesn't appear to be resolving many of their complaints, leading to long phone calls in addition to the headache of dealing with stolen credit card data. So, their frustrations were let out on Twitter.