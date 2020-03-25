Netflix Goes Down Across US After Users Report Widespread Outage

Netflix appears to have gone down across the U.S., after users began reporting that they've been experiencing widespread outages. According to DownDetector, Netflix user complaints of not being able to access the streaming service started peaking around 12:30 p.m. ET. The site reflected that the majority of complaints were found throughout the United States, with larger outages reflected in Texas, the Northeast, Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest.

A little under half of the issues being reported state users have "no connection" to Netflix. Per Variety, some users have reported an error reading "Error NSES-500." The company states that this error message "typically points to a network connectivity issue that is preventing your device from reaching the Netflix service." The outlet also noted that Netflix replied to a customer reporting an outage, saying, "We are currently looking into this situation and working towards a fix." Notably, due to coronavirus self-quarantining, many have been utilizing the streaming service much more. AT&T reported that it had record-high levels of Netflix traffic on March 20-21.

Many users have since been commenting in the outage, with one quipping, "This is why I still buy disks and always will!"

"Welp... Now we are officially in HELL!" another user tweeted, while someone else joked, "I blame Joe Exotic," referring to the subject of Netflix's newest docu-series, Tiger King.

Tiger King follows the exploits of Exotic, a big cat enthusiast and zoo owner who "spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding."

Following in the footsteps of other Netlfix true crime series, such as Making a Murder and Don't F— With Cats, it has become the most widely talked about streaming show at this time.

"With Tiger King, Netflix has reinvented television again. They figured out a way for an entire show to somehow do cocaine. Not the people in the show, though that too, the show itself. The actual show is on cocaine," joked comedian Ian Karmel.

Tiger King is now streaming on Netflix.