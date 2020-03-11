'Queer Eye' Season 6: Netflix Renews Hit Reality Series

Before Season 5 has even been released, Netflix shared some positive news about Queer Eye's Season 6 on Wednesday. On the show's official Twitter account, they reported that the Fab 5 — Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski — are currently filming Season 6 in Texas.

In their announcement, the cast could be seen posing alongside a fun sign from the famous Austin, Texas Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo that read, "Queer Eye, the most fabulous thing in Texas since chaps." Unsurprisingly, fans were thrilled to see that the Fab 5 are back in action.

"YOU DROPPED SOME AMAZING NEWS OMG," one fan wrote, which really says it all about how excited fans are for the upcoming season.

Grab a Texas-sized box of tissues y’all because the Fab 5 just arrived in the Lone Star State to film Queer Eye Season 6! 🤠🌵(oh and P.S. Queer Eye Season 5 is coming real soon✨) pic.twitter.com/ROH1eCXzPZ — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 11, 2020

Queer Eye has previously filmed seasons in Georgia, Missouri, and, as will be seen in Season 5, Philadelphia. The show also did a four-episode mini-series set in Japan that was titled, Queer Eye: We're in Japan! It's unclear when Season 5 will be released on Netflix, but the streaming service did tell fans that they can expect to see the Philadelphia-set season sometime in 2020.

In advance of the upcoming season, Porowski, the resident Food and Wine expert, spoke with Food & Wine magazine in June 2019 about how he was excited to explore the diverse food options in the City of Brotherly Love.

“There’s a very diverse food space, there’s a lot of multiculturalism in Philly, which is always really exciting to me because it just gives me more options,” Porowski told the publication. “The immigrant story is obviously very important to me, being one myself, but also appreciating foods from all these different countries. And the opportunity to tell those stories, I immediately jump on [it].”

During the interview, he also explained that his favorite coffee shop in the city is the Fishtown La Colombe location.

“They roast the beans there, and they have a wonderful pastry program,” he explained, noting that his go-to order is an iced oat milk latte. “There’s always an insane line outside, I just love the vibe there. Fishtown is a really exciting part of Philly, it feels a little Williamsburg-y, borderline Bushwick.”