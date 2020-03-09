'Lost in Space' Will End After Season 3, and Netflix Fans Have Words

Although Lost In Space fans will get to have more adventures with the Robinson family, the news of a third season left a bittersweet taste. Netflix announced Season 3 will be its last, much to the disappointment of fans. The show is following a familiar pattern set by other Netflix shows by only running three years.

On Monday, Netflix confirmed the third season will debut in 2021, more than a year after Season 2 was released on Dec. 24. Showrunner and executive producer Zack Estrin previously said his reimagining of the classic 1960s series would only run three seasons, the same number the original 1965-1968 show had.

"From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy," Estrin said in a statement to TVLine. "It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it's Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I'm excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead."

Ted Biaselli, Director of Original Series at Netflix, teased an "epic finale" for the show, adding, "We can't wait for our family audiences to see where Season 3 will land."

The original Lost In Space was created by Irwin Allen and inspired by The Swiss Family Robinson. It centers on the Robinson family, who were picked to colonize the Alpha Centauri star system but are forced to evacuate the mothership and crash-land on a habitable planet. The main cast features Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serrichio, Parker Posey, Brian Steele, Ajay Friese and Sibonglie Mlambo.

Although Estrin planned for the show to only be three seasons, fans were still heartbroken by the news.

Photo credit: Netflix