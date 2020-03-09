The Robinsons will be embarking on one final intergalactic journey, as Netflix confirmed on Monday that Lost in Space will end with Season 3, which is set to premiere sometime in 2021. According to showrunner and executive producer Zack Estrin, the series was always intended to only last a total of three seasons.

More #LostinSpace is coming. The third and final season arrives in 2021 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tZw1r5ZOCR — Lost In Space (@lostinspacetv) March 9, 2020

"From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy," Estrin said, according to TV Line. "It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it's Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I'm excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead."

Ted Biaselli, Director of Original Series at Netflix, added that the series will end with an "epic finale," stating that "We can’t wait for our family audiences to see where Season 3 will lead."

A reimagining of Irwin Allen's 1965 series of the same name, Lost in Space focuses on the Robinsons, a pioneering family of space colonists whose spaceship veers off-course. The series initially premiered on the streamer in April of 2018 and returned with its second season in December of 2019.

"It's going to be much bigger than the first season, its going to be awesome," Max Jenkins, who portrays Will Robinson, told PopCulture.com ahead of the Season 2 premiere. "We have Alex Grace as our producing director, he directed a few of the episodes in this season and he's really an amazing director, great person and great friend."

Along with Jenkins, Lost in Space stars Toby Stephens as John Robinson, Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson, Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson, and Taylor Russell as Judy Robinson. The series also stars Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey.

The first two seasons of Lost in Space are currently available for streaming on Netflix. The third and final season does not yet have a premiere date, though it is expected to debut sometime in 2021.