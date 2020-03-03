'Marianne': Netflix Cancels Horror Series After Only 1 Season

Netflix users are feeling a bit of disappointment after learning that the horror series, Marianne, would not be receiving a second season.

The show's creator, Samuel Bodin, revealed the news with an Instagram post.

"There won’t be a second season for MARIANNE," he began the caption. "We are very sorry and sad about that. But we will see you in other stories..."

The French horror series made its debut on Sept. 13, 2019. It starred Victoire Du Bois along with Lucie Boujenah, Tiphanie Daviot and Ralph Amoussou.

"When a horror novelist takes a break from writing, she discovers the demon from her book exists in the real world," the show's description reads on Netflix. "This malevolent spirit named Marianne draws her home and insists she continues writing... or else."

The show received fairly high praise from its viewers, and even earned a special shout out from director Stephen King. He made a post on his Twitter about the show shortly after its release.

"If you're one of those sickos--like me--who enjoys being scared, MARIANNE (Netflix) will do the job. There are glints of humor that give it a STRANGER THINGS vibe. It also has (I say it with all due modesty) a Stephen King vibe."

Since the news was announced, fans of the show have taken to social media to voice their displeasure about the decision by Netflix. One user in particular tweeted out that they were "really bummed to hear about the news, while calling it "one of the most creative and creepy horror shows of 2019."

"I'm genuinely disappointed. Marianne was one of the best horror shows I'd seen in quite a while outside of Haunting on Hill House," another user tweeted. "It's absolutely bogus that Netflix wouldn't want to continue a show with so much potential."

Others, though, felt satisfied with the way the first season wrapped up, believing the conclusion in the final episode comes as a nice bow to the show.

"The story seemed to conclude pretty nicely in one season anyway," another user tweeted.