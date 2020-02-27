Netflix subscribers are sleeping with their lights on after being left terrified after watching one of the streaming giant's latest additions, Girl on the Third Floor. Initially released in March of 2019, the Travis Stevens-directed horror film made its way to the streaming platform on Saturday, Feb. 22, and it has been horrifying viewers ever since, with some dubbing it "the most "disturbing" film ever.

Just watched #girlonthethirdfloor. Fuck. It's been a while since I've been this disgusted and repulsed by a horror movie, not since Green Inferno. Bravo. The cinematography has personality much like The Evil Dead, which is great if you can appreciate that. 8.5/10 highly recommend — Kind Sadism (@TheKindSadist) February 26, 2020

"'The Girl On The Third Floor' has now become the most disturbing film I’ve ever watched," wrote one.

"Did y'all watch The girl on the third floor," asked another. "That s– is horrifying."

@TheTomValentino you mad genius thanks for the recommendation @CMPunk made a Better movie than @JohnCena ever did and I loved it everyone go see #girlonthethirdfloor on @netflix it's an actually creepy good ghost story finally. — N8fell (@n8fell) February 24, 2020

"I'm not usually a fan of scary/suspenseful movies, but thank you, [CM Punk], for scaring the hell out of me, and making me enjoy it," tweeted somebody else.

"Y'all I'm watching this movie called GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR and this s– mad scary! BRUH" added another viewer.

Starring wrestler CM Punk and Trieste Kelly Dunn, the film centers on Don Koch, a husband who, in an effort to make up for his past mistakes that nearly landed him in jail and soured his marriage, begins fixing up an old house. With a baby on the way, his wife, Liz, is concerned about the timeline for the project, and with the mounting pressures, Don "responds to the flirtations of an attractive stranger. As Don tears the house apart, it begins to tear him apart as well, revealing the rot behind the drywall."

Currently, the film has a 79 percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Fortune's Isaac Feldberg writing in his review that it’s "the season for full-body scares, and indie horror producer Travis Stevens' spirited directorial debut is overflowing with some impressively icky and disquieting ones."

Girl on the Third Floor joins a number of other series and films available on Netflix to recently be dubbed truly terrifying, with others including the critically acclaimed The Haunting of Hill House, the Sujoy Ghosh-directed series Typewriter, and Filipino horror film Eerie.

Girl on the Third Floor is currently available for streaming on Netflix.