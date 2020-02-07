At long last, Netflix has finally made the change everyone has been asking for. You can finally turn the autoplay previews off while browsing the streaming platform. Netflix announced the change earlier this year, with many celebrating the news on social media.

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

Netflix added "How do I turn autoplay on or off?" to its help page, confirming that users can finally turn the annoying feature off. Without turning it off, Netflix automatically shows a preview clip of whatever show or movie a user has their cursor on. Netflix also gave users the ability to finally stop autoplay on television episodes.

To shut off the autoplay on TV shows, you just need to log into your account, and click "manage profiles," then go to the profile you wish to edit. You will see "Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices" listed among the options. Uncheck it and, viola! You can now decide yourself if you wish to watch the next episode of the show you are watching yourself instead of having to rush to your remote to stop it from automatically starting.

Users can also find "Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices" listed among the options. If you uncheck the option, it means trailers and previews for the shows or movies your cursor is on will not suddenly start.

The Netflix help page includes a warning that the changes to profiles might not be automatic. "You can force an update by switching to another profile, then switching back in order to reload your profile with the updated setting," the help page reads.

Netflix publicized the change with a tweet which some found unintentionally funny because it suggested that someone found the autoplay features useful.

"No one found that feature helpful," one person replied.

"You're mistaken - everyone wants this. No one ever wants autoplay," another wrote.

Others used the tweet as a venue to suggest some other changes.

"Skipping end credits should be opt-in," one person wrote. "Anything else is disrespectful to the crew. The music that plays during the end credits is like the punctuation at the end of a sentence."

"I would also love an option to not see the 'skip intro' button," another suggested. "Intros set the mood and are an integral part of each show. Think of The Office theme. If everyone skipped it, it wouldn't be as iconic as it is."

"Can you please also give us an option to watch a movie to the end of the credits instead of a random trailer starting immediately after the last scene?" another asked.