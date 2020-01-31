It's been announced that The Crown will end with Season 5 on Netflix, with actress Imelda Staunton set to be the show's final Queen Elizabeth. According to The Hollywood Reporter, creator and showrunner Peter Morgan issued a statement on the news, saying, "At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision."

Morgan went on to say that he is "absolutely thrilled" over Staunton being the actress who would be "taking The Crown into the 21st Century." Staunton is icon of British stage and screen, who has won numerous awards and built a widely heralded career over the past four decades.

The Downton Abbey actress spoke about taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth, expressing her admiration for the show by saying, "I have loved watching The Crown from the very start."

She continued: "As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion."

Additionally, Netflix's vice president of original content, Cindy Holland, spoke about the news to end the series sooner than expected, saying, "The first three seasons of The Crown defined an era, and I know the upcoming fourth season will build further on that success."

Holland added: "It’s a stunning example of award-winning entertainment, created in the U.K. and loved by millions of fans around the world. I fully support Peter Morgan’s creative decision and am excited to see how he, Imelda Staunton and the cast and crew of Season 5, bring this landmark series to a fitting and spectacular end."

