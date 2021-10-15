NFL Fans React to Philadelphia Eagles Trading Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from their Pro Bowl tight end. On Friday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles Trade Pro Bowl Tight End Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals. In his eight-plus seasons with the Eagles, Ertz was selected to three Pro Bowl teams and helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2017.

“Zach Ertz built a special legacy in Philadelphia. Talented, tough, and passionate, he helped to establish our team’s culture and played a vital role in our success over the years,” Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said on the Eagles official website. “Zach created so many memories that will live on forever, from setting numerous franchise and league records, to reaching across the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in our first-ever Super Bowl Championship. He will always be a member of the Eagles family, not only because of what he accomplished on the field, but also because of the wonderful person, dedicated leader, and exemplary role model that he was for nine seasons in Philadelphia. We wish Zach and Julie nothing but the best.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ertz was not only beloved by Eagles fans but the NFL community also enjoy watching him play on the field and be a good leader off the field. Here’s a look at NFL fans reacting to Ertz being traded to the Cardinals.

The News

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1449029130100563973?s=20

One person wrote: “Wow what a loss for Philly! [Cardinals] going for the SB this year . I think they got a solid shot. I’ve been high on them for the last 2 season. They have to win while Murray isn’t crippling them with the cursed 40 mill pluscontact. They won win after that no one does.”

Emotional

https://twitter.com/B_Sommermann/status/1448854941150466048?s=20

Another fan wrote: “Just give the Lombardi to the Cards, how in hell are they doing such big moves? (Hopkins, Watt, AJ Green, Hudson and Ertz + Baker, Chandler Jones, Murray, bla bla bla), is like if they were playing Madden in real life. Is there no salary cap for them???”

More Emotion

https://twitter.com/Eaglesfans9/status/1448857536820621333?s=20

Another fan stated: “What if I told you five years ago that JJ Watt, DeAndre Hopkins, AJ Green, and Zach Ertz would be on the same team.”

Super Bowl Winner

https://twitter.com/BrendenDeegNFP/status/1449032474340823045?s=20

One person claims: “I swear these fans in the comments think Ertz is still the same player he was a few years ago he’s not even good anymore.”

Class Act

https://twitter.com/Kyle_Phillippi/status/1449044265267519491?s=20

One fan noted: “I was wondering why his playing time had jumped up the last few weeks probably because they were shopping him to the league.”

Crying

Zach Ertz on being traded



“I sat at my locker last night and cried for a half hour”



“Philly will always be home. I love Philly” pic.twitter.com/VcxFmbjXRH — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 15, 2021

One social media user wrote: “Big boost for Goedert AND Ertz. He’s a much better option than Williams, who was doing well in this offence. Great trade for AZ.”

New Look

The Eagles are sending three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to the Cardinals in exchange for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/Hd6y9QINc2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 15, 2021

And this fan revealed: “He still needs to learn the playbook, def not playing this Sunday. Pretty sure he can’t play anyways.”