Philadelphia Eagles Trade Pro Bowl Tight End Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz is on the move. On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced they have traded the three-time Pro Bowl tight end to the Arizona Cardinals for rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. The trade will be complete once both players pass physicals. Ertz is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2021 season, and his production has dipped over the past year as he was sharing time with Dallas Goedert.

“Zach Ertz built a special legacy in Philadelphia. Talented, tough, and passionate, he helped to establish our team’s culture and played a vital role in our success over the years,” Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said, per the team’s official website. “Zach created so many memories that will live on forever, from setting numerous franchise and league records, to reaching across the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in our first-ever Super Bowl Championship. He will always be a member of the Eagles family, not only because of what he accomplished on the field, but also because of the wonderful person, dedicated leader, and exemplary role model that he was for nine seasons in Philadelphia. We wish Zach and Julie [Ertz] nothing but the best.”

Zach Ertz, 30, was drafted in the second round by the Eagles in 2013 from Stanford. After having four strong seasons, Ertz was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 after catching 74 passes for 824 yards and eight touchdowns. 2017 is also the same year that Ertz helped the team win a Super Bowl.

In 2018, Ertz had a breakout season, catching 116 passes for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns, leading to him being named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career. He made the Pro Bowl again in 2019 after recording 88 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns.

“It’s all about winning,” Ertz said previously. “This is such a short chapter of your life that I’m putting everything I have into this basket right now whether it’d be on the field or off the field, in the weight room or on the practice field, so when I’m done, I can look back and say I put everything into that. I have no regrets. There’s nothing I could have done more to further my career or make me a better player.” Ertz will now join the Cardinals who are the only undefeated team in the NFL.