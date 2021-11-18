Ex-NFL Running Back Allegedly Seen in Video Attacking Ex-Girlfriend in Front of 5-Month-Old Son

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy is being accused of brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son. A video of the incident was leaked online and shows a man identified as Stacy punching the woman before slamming her into a television. According to TMZ Sports, the altercation happened at the woman’s home in Florida on Saturday.

Stacy reportedly became furious and aggressive with the woman during an argument, leading him to punch and throw her across the room into the TV. In the video, the woman is telling Stacy to stop. She called the police after the altercation, but Stacy was gone when they arrived. The woman filed a restraining order on Monday, claiming that Stacy came over on Saturday to see his son.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” the woman wrote in the restraining order document. He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body-slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat.” The woman went to the hospital where she was treated for a possible head wound, bumps and bruises.

Stacy, 30, was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He made a big impact his rookie season, rushing for 973 yards and seven touchdowns on 250 carries. Stacy played another season with the Rams before being traded to the New York Jets in 2015. He was waived by the Jets in 2016 and then announced his retirement from the NFL in 2017 due to injuries and taking care of his brother, who has Down syndrome.

“I want to thank the National Football League, the former St. Louis now Los Angeles Rams organization, the New York Jets organization for making my dream come true,” Stacy wrote in an Instagram post at the time of his retirement, per Saturday Down South. It was an honor representing both organizations on and off the field.”