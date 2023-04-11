YouTube Sets Price for NFL Sunday Ticket, Offers Initial Discount

NFL fans now know how much they have to pay for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube. On Tuesday, YouTube announced in a blog post the prices for the NFL television package that features all games that are out of market. For YouTube TV members of a Base Plan, the NFL Sunday Ticket add-on is available during the preseason at $249 for the season, a saving of $100 off the retail price of $349 for the season. And for the viewers who are not YouTube TV members and just want NFL Sunday Ticket, the presale price is set at $349, a special launch offer of $100 of $449. Non-YouTube TV members can get Sunday Ticket through YouTube Primetime Channels.

NFL Sunday Ticket launched in 1994 and could only be seen on DirectTV. In December, the NFL announced that Google/YouTube will be the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket after its contract with DirectTV came to an end. It was reported that YouTube paid more than $2 billion a year for the right of Sunday Ticket for seven years.

"We're excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States access, watch and follow the NFL," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement in December. "For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this strategic partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans."

"YouTube has long been a home for football fans, whether they're streaming live games, keeping up with their home team, or watching the best plays in highlights," said Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube. "Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. We're excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere."

YouTube is also offering a package that includes NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Redzone, a show that features the scoring players from all games across the league. YouTube members can get this for a discounted price of $289, which is also on $100 savings. For those accessing via Primetime Channels, the bundle cost $389 during the presale, compared to the normal price of $489.