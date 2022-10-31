XFL Unveils Names and Logos for Its Eight Teams
The XFL is only a few months away before kicking off the 2023 season. And to get fans ready, the league unveiled the names and logos for all eight teams taking part in the season that will kick off on Feb. 18. The XFL returns after going ceasing operations during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Founder Vince McMahon filed for bankruptcy at the time, and the football league was purchased by Dany Garcia, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Gerry Cardinale later in the year.
"We could not be more excited to unveil our new team identities. Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life. Each team's identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL's vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern, and unapologetically bold," Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see our XFL fans representing their favorite XFL teams this upcoming season."
"Every one of these logos has a unique energy, intensity, and electricity that each team and their fans will bring on game day. Now is the time for our fans to get behind a team – THEIR team – and wear these logos and represent their city with pride," Johnson, who is also an owner, added. "From the start, Dany, Gerry, and I have wanted to deliver our fans nothing but the best, and it is motivating to see our creative vision come to life." Here's a look at the team names and logos of the eight XFL franchises.
Arlington Renegades
Meet your Arlington Renegades. These straight shooters only listen to their pride and desire to take the victory that is theirs.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/0smYfT5dde— Arlington Renegades (@XFLRenegades) October 31, 2022
One person responded: "Ready for games. Will be there for sure, no doubt. I know there were some legal issues with the old logo, but I feel the new one is a bit of a step down compared to old Renegades logo, and even some of the other new XFL 3.0 logos as well."prevnext
D.C. Defenders
The DC Defenders are an unmatched defensive force overlooking the most guarded capital in the world. They don't give up ground, they take it. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/WdhtGFvGbB— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) October 31, 2022
Another person said: "Not a fan of the logo, but regardless… Welcome back, Defenders!"prevnext
Houston Roughnecks
Straight off the oil rigs, please welcome your Houston Roughnecks. A Texan team who is as tough as they are tenacious, and don't know when to quit.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/VYBrI59GP0— Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) October 31, 2022
One fan tweeted: "Very happy with the new logo. Kept the spirit of the original with the silhouette of the derrick in the background, keeping the star and the H shape!!!"prevnext
Orlando Guardians
The Orlando Guardians are as unforgiving as the beating Florida sun. From the still waters of Central Florida, they lay ready to devour anything that ventures into their territory.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/VzQPAzcZnw— Orlando Guardians (@XFLGuardians) October 31, 2022
One Twitter user said: "God forbid y'all come up with a name that is at least sort of associated with Florida."prevnext
San Antonio Brahmas
The San Antonio Brahmas know no equal in power or size. The vast plains of San Antonio are where they get their boundless strength and piercing horns from. Victory is always on their horizon. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/G366gTKbQl— San Antonio Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) October 31, 2022
One person asked: "Since the Commanders still owe me for I paid for tickets to unplayed games, can I roll those over as a credit for my Brahmas season tickets?"prevnext
Seattle Sea Dragons
The Seattle Sea Dragons are the apex predator in the Puget Sound. Lurking in the deep depths of the city's waters, they await their prey. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/Aqvb3TyqUy— Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) October 31, 2022
One person said: "This is NOT my grandfather's Seattle dragons team. I hate to be so attached to nostalgia and tradition but I hardly recognize this franchise anymore."prevnext
St. Louis Battlehawks
High up above, the St. Louis Battlehawks soar. They see everything from overhead as they wait for the right moment to sink their talons into the helpless down below. #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/CppEjixypq— St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) October 31, 2022
This fan wrote: "This is great but why is there an F-22 in their promo video? F-15 & F-18's are built and delivered here."prevnext
Vegas Vipers
The Vipers are as dazzling as the Vegas strip from which they hail. Moving with precision and instinct, they incapacitate anyone unlucky enough to move into their line of fire.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/55Z9K2024m— Vegas Vipers (@XFLVipers) October 31, 2022
And this fan tweeted: "Glad to see we got an XFL team! I hope XFL sticks around this time because it was truly fun to watch those games."prev