XFL Unveils Names and Logos for Its Eight Teams

The XFL is only a few months away before kicking off the 2023 season. And to get fans ready, the league unveiled the names and logos for all eight teams taking part in the season that will kick off on Feb. 18. The XFL returns after going ceasing operations during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Founder Vince McMahon filed for bankruptcy at the time, and the football league was purchased by Dany Garcia, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Gerry Cardinale later in the year.

"We could not be more excited to unveil our new team identities. Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life. Each team's identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL's vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern, and unapologetically bold," Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see our XFL fans representing their favorite XFL teams this upcoming season."

"Every one of these logos has a unique energy, intensity, and electricity that each team and their fans will bring on game day. Now is the time for our fans to get behind a team – THEIR team – and wear these logos and represent their city with pride," Johnson, who is also an owner, added. "From the start, Dany, Gerry, and I have wanted to deliver our fans nothing but the best, and it is motivating to see our creative vision come to life." Here's a look at the team names and logos of the eight XFL franchises.