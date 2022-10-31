XFL Unveils Names and Logos for Its Eight Teams

By Brian Jones

The XFL is only a few months away before kicking off the 2023 season. And to get fans ready, the league unveiled the names and logos for all eight teams taking part in the season that will kick off on Feb. 18. The XFL returns after going ceasing operations during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Founder Vince McMahon filed for bankruptcy at the time, and the football league was purchased by Dany Garcia, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Gerry Cardinale later in the year. 

"We could not be more excited to unveil our new team identities. Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life. Each team's identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL's vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern, and unapologetically bold," Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see our XFL fans representing their favorite XFL teams this upcoming season."  

"Every one of these logos has a unique energy, intensity, and electricity that each team and their fans will bring on game day. Now is the time for our fans to get behind a team – THEIR team – and wear these logos and represent their city with pride," Johnson, who is also an owner, added. "From the start, Dany, Gerry, and I have wanted to deliver our fans nothing but the best, and it is motivating to see our creative vision come to life." Here's a look at the team names and logos of the eight XFL franchises. 

Arlington Renegades

One person responded: "Ready for games. Will be there for sure, no doubt. I know there were some legal issues with the old logo, but I feel the new one is a bit of a step down compared to old Renegades logo, and even some of the other new XFL 3.0 logos as well."

prevnext

D.C. Defenders

Another person said: "Not a fan of the logo, but regardless… Welcome back, Defenders!"

prevnext

Houston Roughnecks

One fan tweeted: "Very happy with the new logo. Kept the spirit of the original with the silhouette of the derrick in the background, keeping the star and the H shape!!!"

prevnext

Orlando Guardians

One Twitter user said: "God forbid y'all come up with a name that is at least sort of associated with Florida."

prevnext

San Antonio Brahmas

One person asked: "Since the Commanders still owe me for I paid for tickets to unplayed games, can I roll those over as a credit for my Brahmas season tickets?"

prevnext

Seattle Sea Dragons

One person said: "This is NOT my grandfather's Seattle dragons team. I hate to be so attached to nostalgia and tradition but I hardly recognize this franchise anymore."

prevnext

St. Louis Battlehawks

This fan wrote: "This is great but why is there an F-22 in their promo video? F-15 & F-18's are built and delivered here."

prevnext
0comments

Vegas Vipers

And this fan tweeted: "Glad to see we got an XFL team! I hope XFL sticks around this time because it was truly fun to watch those games."

prev
Start the Conversation

of