Comedian Arrested for Manslaughter and DUI: Details on Cepeda Cheeks’ Charges

Tulsa-based comedian Cepeda Cheeks has been arrested following his involvement in a December 2023 crash. The 28-year-old was booked on first degree manslaughter and DUI charges on Tuesday, Oct. 8 after it was revealed he was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he rear-ended a woman last year, causing her to suffer a miscarriage.

The crash occurred during the early morning hours of December 23, 2023, according to court documents reviewed by Fox 23 News and The Kansas City Star. Cheeks, a well-known comedian in the Tulsa area, had just left a club when he rear-ended another vehicle near North Sheridan Road and East Pine Street. Cheeks reportedly admitted to Tulsa police at the time, “I was going a little too fast, but yeah, I rear-ended her,” and said he drank wine at the club. The responding officer reported that Cheeks slurred his speech. Officers reportedly conducted a sobriety test and attempted to breathalyze the comedian.

Although an initial DUI charge against Cheeks was later dropped, new charges – DUI and first-degree manslaughter during the commission of a misdemeanor – were filed against the comedian after it was revealed that the driver of the other vehicle had suffered a miscarriage after the crash. The woman was reportedly three weeks pregnant at the time of the crash, and in the weeks following the collision suffered bleeding and cramping.

Just weeks after the crash, on January 16, 2024, a pregnancy test confirmed the victim was pregnant when she went to the doctor for injuries sustained in the crash. On Feb. 1, the victim was diagnosed and treated for a miscarriage. According to the victim’s physician, the fetus died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

After he City’s Prosecutor’s Office informed Tulsa Police on Aug. 9 that the victim had been pregnant at the time of the crash later suffered a miscarriage, new charges were filed against Cheeks. An arrest warrant for Cheeks was issued on Oct. 10, and the comedian was arrested and booked for DUI and first-degree manslaughter during the commission of a misdemeanor on Saturday, Oct. 12. He posted bond on Oct. 14. Cheeks, who has not publicly commented on his arrest and who has not been active on social media since an Oct. 7 Facebook post, is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18.