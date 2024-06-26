Former Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. The famed violinist, 60, was taken into police custody for DUI in Rio, Virginia on Monday, June 24 after he was involved in a multi-car accident, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Details of the incident are unclear, but an eyewitness reported that the incident occurred Monday evening when Tinsley allegedly crashed his Escalade into a Corvette. When the two drivers pulled over to assess the damage, the second driver called police when they noticed Tinsley's state and "thought something was off."

(Photo: Violinist Boyd Tinsley attends the Friars Club Entertainment Icon Award ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on November 12, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) - KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Video footage obtained by the outlet showed the police with Tinsley on the scene and the other driver. TMZ reported that officers arrested Tinsley on a suspected DUI roughly 20 minutes after responding to the two-vehicle crash. The musician was booked at around 9:30 p.m. and released about an hour later after posting bond. Further information is unclear at this time, and Tinsley has not publicly addressed the report.

Tinsley is best known as a member of Dave Matthews Band. He performed with the rock group – founded by Tinsley, singer-songwriter and guitarist Dave Matthews, bassist Stefan Lessard, drummer and backing vocalist Carter Beauford, and saxophonist LeRoi Moore in Charlottesville, Virginia in 1991 – for more than three decades from 1992 until 2018. Tinsley was let go from the group after his former Crystal Garden bandmate James Frost-Winn accused him of sexual misconduct. Frost-Winn sought $9 million in damages, per the Daily Mail. Amid the allegations and lawsuit, the Dave Matthews Band announced that Tinsley was no longer with the group.

Although Tinsley denied the allegations and later reached an out-of-court settlement with Frost-Winn in 2019, Frost-Winn filed a new lawsuit against Tinsley just four months ago. In the February 2024 filing, Frost-Winn sued Tinsley for breaching a mutual non-disparagement clause in the settlement that prevented both parties from discussing the matter publicly. Both parties agreed to a penalty of $25,000 for each breach of the non-disparagement clause, according to Rolling Stone. Frost-Winn's lawyers claimed in the new suit that Tinsley breached the clause on February 22, 2022 and pointed to 18 instances where he broke that clause for a total of $450,000.