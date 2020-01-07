WWE’s Alexa Bliss Stars in Music Video for Favorite Band, Bowling For Soup

WWE star Alexa Bliss has long been known for her in-ring exploits, but she will soon be turning heads for another reason. It was recently revealed that she will be featured in a music video for her favorite band. Bliss will be playing an on-camera role while Bowling For Soup provides the soundtrack.

This news was revealed by Bowling For Soup’s lead singer, Jaret Reddick. The man best known for the song “1985” posted a photo on Instagram that showed Bliss posing with the entire band. He also included another image that showed the professional wrestler posing with one of Reddick’s guitars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Man. That was a whirlwind! I’m freakin exhausted! You guys are stoked! #alexabliss + #bowlingforsoup = #awesome” Reddick wrote in the caption of the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaret Reddick (@jaret2113) on Dec 23, 2019 at 9:17pm PST

While Reddick did not provide the name of the upcoming song or describe what Bliss would be doing, he did tease some moments with his Instagram profile. He showed that at least one moment in the video would take place in a wrestling ring. Bliss also donned a KISS apron and a chef’s hat.

To cap off the day of filming, Reddick showed via the official Bowling For Soup account that Bliss would be driving a classic car at some point in the video. He took a photo of the wrestler sitting in the driver’s seat while the vehicle rested in front of a green screen.

This is not the first time that Bliss has crossed paths with the band. She was actually invited on stage during a June concert in Orlando, Florida. Bliss said that the band had dedicated her favorite song to her and later provided video of them performing.

Bliss has often talked about her love of the band, saying that she has been listening to them since she was in middle school. She also discussed her fandom with fellow wrestler Xavier Woods while appearing on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel to play video games.

The date of the music video’s release has not been revealed just yet, but Bowling For Soup has been releasing a new song each month as part of an upcoming cover songs collection. Bliss’ appearance with her favorite band could be part of a release near the end of January.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp/Getty)