WWE Wants to Win Back Two More Wrestlers Who Left for AEW

WWE is looking to bring back two wrestlers who are now competing in AEW. According to Figthful Select, WWE has interest in bringing back Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler who make up the tag team FTR. It's been reported that FTR's contracts could expire this summer, but AEW could pick up an option year for the duo. AEW reportedly informed Fightful Select that as of now FTR has over a year remaining on their current contracts.

When FTR was in WWE, they were called The Revival with the names Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. In 2019, FTR passes up offers of $850,000 each, and former WWE Talent Relations head Mark Carrano noted that he possibly could've gotten their deals to $1 million. WWE can't approach FTR directly because of their contracts with AEW.

FTR debuted in AEW in May 2020. In September of that year, FTR defeated Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page to win the World Tag Team Championships. They lost the titles to The Young Bucks in November. During a conversation with Elite POV, FTR talked about revving tag team wrestling. "In 2014, for some reason, there was a time where tag team wrestling, the actual art of it got lost," Hardwood said, per Inside the Ropes. "It became two singles guys doing their stuff, just tagging in and out, doing their stuff. We talked to each other and we said, 'hey, let's not be selfish, let's not try to outshine each other, let's make this unit the best that we can.'"

"I'll say this to pat ourselves on the back. Before us, you didn't see tag matches, of the modern era at least, the heels grab a hold and the babyfaces working for the tag. You didn't see that. You didn't see hope spots that were slightly elaborate to give that baby a little bit of hope and have the heel stop them there. What you saw was a hold, the fans would start to come up. "The two guys would start to come up, bring the elbows to the stomach. They'd hit the ropes and the heel would do something and the heel would hit some kind of cool move."

FTR made their first appearance in Ring of Honor back in December and are the current World Tag Team Champions. In WWE, FTR won the NXT Tag Team Championship twice, the Raw Tag Team Championship twice and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship making them the first team to win all three titles.