WWE: Triple H Speaks out on Velveteen Dream Explicit Photo Allegations

WWE fans were surprised to see Velveteen Dream back on TV last week as he's been out of action for two months. During the Speaking Out movement, Velveteen Dream, whose real name is Patrick Clark, was facing sexual misconduct allegations of him having inappropriate contact with minors. Triple H, WWE executive vice president, spoke to CBS Sports about Dream's return despite the allegations and said the company found no evidence of any wrongdoing.

"You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously," Levesque said. "You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn't." Triple H also said that Dream was involved in a car accident at the time, which is the reason he was taken off TV. He then added when to comes to the allegations, "you look into it and find that it is what it is and there's nothing there." Back in June, there were reports of Dream possibly being fired by WWE due to the allegations. Dream is no longer on social media, but he did release a statement in June to explain his side of the story.

"Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone," Dream wrote. "A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter." Triple H went on to say that once Dream was cleared to wrestle, WWE moved forward with the investigation.

"Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did," he said. " We looked into what was there and we didn't find anything." Dream will be seen on WWE's NXT brand on Wednesday as he will face Finn Balor. It's likely he will take part in NXT Takeover: XXX this Saturday.

Dream signed with the WWE back in 2015 but made his debut in 2017. He won the NXT North American Championship in January, making him the fourth person to win the title. He had a good run as NXT North American Champion, holding the title for 209 days before losing it to Roderick Strong. In June, Dream was in a feud with Adam Cole for the NXT Championship.