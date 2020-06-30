WWE Could Axe Velveteen Dream in Wake of Explicit Photo Allegations

✖

Is it possible Velveteen Dream could be fired by WWE in the very near future? According to multiple reports, the NXT star could be on his way out, but the reason why remains unclear. Dream is accused of sending explicit photos to minors and was recently involved in a car accident, which led him to be sent to the hospital.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported WWE is "serious about cleaning up their roster" when it comes to "many problematic wrestlers." Mat Men Podcast was told by two separate sources that Dream's days are numbered, and Sapp heard this as well. However, the allegations against Dream might not be the reason he gets fired from WWE. Independent wrestler Josh Fuller posted screenshots that discussed Dream and his allegations. It has led to Dream releasing a statement.

"Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone," Dream wrote. "A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter." Dream did not appear on the latest episode of NXT last Wednesday. He's also not scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode, which will be the Great American Bash. WWE will reportedly tape NXT on Wednesday morning and will tape the July 8 edition of NXT that same day.

Dream, whose real name is Patrick Clark Jr., was recently in a storyline with NXT Champion Adam Cole. The two faced each other at NXT Takeover: In Your House earlier this month with Cole coming out on top. There were reports that Dream was leaving NXT and heading to Raw, but that never happened, and WWE has no plans to do so.

Dream signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2015 and debuted his character in 2017. Dream, 24, has never won the NXT Championship, but he won the NXT North American Championship in January 2019, making him the fourth person in NXT history to win the title. Dream held on to the NXT North American Championship for 209 days before losing it to Roderick Strong. He was named Most Improved Wrestler of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2018. Along with winning the NXT North American Championship, Dream won an NXT Year-End Award in 2017 for his rivalry with Aleister Black.