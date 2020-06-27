WWE's Velveteen Dream Accused of Sending Explicit Photos to Minors

✖

NXT performer Velveteen Dream, whose real name is Patrick Clark, is facing accusations of sending explicit photos of himself to minors. Independent wrestler Josh Fuller is among this group and alleges that Dream is a groomer and child predator. He recently produced screenshots of alleged conversations between himself and the professional wrestler.

Fuller tweeted several photos that discussed Dream and the allegations. He talked about his alleged personal experiences with the professional wrestler, as well as interactions with Dream's other accusers. Fuller said that Dream had allegedly asked to see his upper and lower body during a video chat and that his friends had reportedly heard the conversation. Fuller did clarify that Dream was never "directly sexual" with him but would reportedly promise to get him into WWE.

I’ve been debating releasing this information for months now, but with everyone #SpeakingOut, I finally feel comfortable in doing it. Part of me is still terrified for disclosing this. Patrick Clark is a groomer and a child predator. I’ll post more proof below this tweet. pic.twitter.com/yhJKufwVpz — Josh Fuller 😷 BLM (@JoshFullerPW) June 20, 2020

In addition to the screenshots from Fuller, multiple other accusers posted their own allegations on Reddit and social media. One tweeted out two explicit photos that Dream had allegedly sent. Another posted alleged conversations in which the professional wrestler reportedly said that "f—ing is the best cardio."

Dream previously faced similar accusations back in April 2020. Users on Reddit accused him of sending an explicit photo. Another alleged that Dream had recorded and sent an audio clip asking where the individual attended school. Ringside News reached out to WWE and Dream in April and asked for comments, but neither party responded. Although Dream did release a brief statement on social media.

"Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone," Dream said in a statement on his Instagram Stories. "A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter." Dream also deleted his Twitter, erasing the statement and everything else.

Another professional wrestler in Gentleman Jack Gallagher recently faced sexual misconduct allegations of his own, which surfaced on Twitter. Gallagher, whose real name is Oliver Claffey, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party in 2014 after she refused his advances. Another woman saw the allegations on Twitter and responded by alleging that Gallagher also assaulted her friend.

In response, WWE released Gallagher and deleted his profile from the promotion's website. His name is also no longer under the alumni section of the site. Following the accusations, Gallagher's Twitter account was deactivated.