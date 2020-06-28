WWE's Velveteen Dream Involved in Car Crash, Treated at Hospital

✖

WWE confirmed on Friday that NXT performer Velveteen Dream, whose real name is Patrick Clark, was involved in a car crash. Sean Ross Sapp first reported the news and revealed that Dream was treated at the hospital and later released. WWE did not reveal any details of the incident and did not comment on Dream's condition after the crash.

According to Cageside Seats, Dream did not appear on television on Wednesday during the latest episode of NXT. WWE also wrote him out of the main title scene after he lost to Adam Cole at TakeOver: In Your House. There are currently questions about whether or not Dream will appear on TV in the coming weeks. Although the TakeOver: In Your House fallout episode had teased a continuing storyline with Dexter Lumis.

In addition to being treated for a car crash, Dream is also facing allegations of sexual misconduct. Social media users accused the professional wrestler of sending explicit photos to minors. Others alleged that Dream was "grooming them" and that he is a child predator.

Independent wrestler Josh Fuller recently tweeted several photos that discussed Dream and the allegations. He talked about his alleged personal experiences with the professional wrestler, as well as interactions with Dream's other accusers. Fuller said that Dream had allegedly asked to see his upper and lower body during a video chat and that his friends had reportedly heard the conversation. Fuller did clarify that Dream was never "directly sexual" with him but would reportedly promise to get him into WWE.

Dream previously faced similar accusations back in April 2020, which prompted questions about his future with the wrestling promotion. One person accused him of sending an explicit photo via direct message. Another alleged that Dream had recorded and sent an audio clip asking where the individual attended school. Ringside News reached out to WWE and Dream in April and asked for comments, but neither party responded at the time. Dream did later release a statement on his Instagram Stories denying the allegations.

"Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone," Dream said in a statement on social media. "A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter." Dream also deleted all of the content on his Twitter account amid the most recent allegations.

With the latest allegations surrounding Dream, there are questions about his future with WWE. Multiple sources reported that the wrestler's days with WWE "are numbered." Although the promotion has not confirmed this to be true while reportedly releasing Travis Banks and El Ligero from their contracts after multiple victims accused them of sexual abuse.