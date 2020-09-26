Rob Van Dam Now 'Working with WWE' in Some Capacity

✖

Professional wrestler Rob Van Dam last wrestled for WWE between 2013 and 2014. Now he appears to be making a return to the promotion, albeit in a currently-unknown manner. Van Dam is working with WWE in some capacity, but his exact role remains a mystery.

Van Dam spoke about his unknown role during an interview on Pro Wrestling Junkies. He said that he hasn't wrestled much in the past few years despite being an important part of Impact Wrestling. However, he did say that he watches WWE shows from time to time and that he would consider a contract offer. Van Dam then dropped the "bombshell" about working with the promotion.

"Since I've joined Impact, I've been wrestling a little more," Van Dam said. "I don't really look at it as, 'Oh man, I want to go here.' To be honest, I look at it as, 'Man, I'm glad I get the night off'. I watch these guys all work their a—es off and I just think that I'd be so winded if I was out there. But I would consider their offers and I'm actually going to be working with WWE on a couple of projects that haven't been mentioned yet."

The 49-year-old previously spoke with Sports Illustrated in September 2017 about a potential return to the ring under the WWE brand. He conducted an interview while promoting the release of the "WWE 2K18" video game. During this conversation, Van Dam confirmed that he has talked to the company frequently and that a return was a possibility.

"I've talked to WWE recently, but it's about the new video games that are coming out," Van Dam said. "That was more of business talk about that, but when the business is right and it's the right time to go back, that, of course, is then always a possibility."

Van Dam last wrestled for WWE between 2013 and 2014. He has not been very active in the ring in the years since but has faced several questions about returning to WWE or joining AEW following its creation. With the latest bit of information, the questions are only increasing as fans try to figure out his role.

Van Dam previously appeared on some editions of WWE RAW a period of time in 1997. He moved to WWE on a full-time basis in 2001 and remained with the promotion until 2007. He took part in several memorable matches, including a 2006 battle with John Cena for the WWE Championship in New York City.