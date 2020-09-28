Rob Van Dam Leaves Impact Wrestling After Announcing Return to WWE

✖

Rob Van Dam is no longer with Impact Wrestling. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Van Dam and Katie Forbes left the promotion due to their current storylines ending. Van Dam had not been under contract for some time and was working on a series of short-term segments. He recently had a program with Sami Callihan.

The news of Van Dam leaving Impact Wrestling comes a few days announcing he's set to do some work with WWE. The 49-year old talked about his new role on Pro Wrestling Junkies and said he hasn't wrestled that much in the past few years despite being a key member in Impact Wrestling. However, Van Dam said he still keeps up with WWE and would consider an offer from the company.

"Since I've joined Impact, I've been wrestling a little more," Van Dam said. "I don't really look at it as, 'Oh man, I want to go here.' To be honest, I look at it as, 'Man, I'm glad I get the night off'. I watch these guys all work their a—es off and I just think that I'd be so winded if I was out there. But I would consider their offers and I'm actually going to be working with WWE on a couple of projects that haven't been mentioned yet."

Earlier this month, Van Dam talked to Wrestling Inc. about his future in Impact. He said if he left Impact, it would be a big deal. "If the relationship ends, then I also won't be like shot," RVD said. "It always throws me for a loop when they're surprised that people you let go or fired. 'Oh my God, I can't believe so and so.' I'm like, I believe it. I've been the business 30 years. It happens, although I've never gotten fired in my life, but I am one of if not the most expensive guy in the dressing room. When they use me, they don't even have me and Katie [Forbes] on the entrance. She noticed on the intro."

Van Dam and Forbes are currently dating, and it's not clear what Forbes' next move will be. WWE fans would love to see Van Dam back with the company as he had a lot of success in the early to mid-2000s. In his WWE career, Van Dam has won the WWE Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship six times, and the Tag Team Championship once among other various titles.