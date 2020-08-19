WWE Legend Ric Flair Crashes Interview With 49ers Star George Kittle

✖

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle just signed a massive contract and just received a lot of love from a WWE legend. While appearing on 95.7 The Game, Kittle got a chance to talk to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair who crashed the interview and made a surprise appearance. Kittle, who is a pro wrestling fan, was very happy about "The Nature Boy" showing him love.

"This is Nature Boy Ric Flair, congratulations George Kittle," Flair said. "You're limousine ridin' and jet flyin' WOOO!" At first, Kittle wasn't sure what to think because it was a surprise, but he thanked the radio host for getting Flair to send him a message. He then realized he was actually talking to the WWE legend live on air.

"Are you kidding me?" a star-struck Kittle asked. "That’s awesome." Flair then told Kittle that he's not only the best tight end in the NFL, he's the highest-paid also. Kittle then told the radio hosts: "Oh my goodness. You guys put me on the spot with Ric Flair. That's incredible. Before Flair crashed the interview, Kittle talked about how big of wrestling fan he is. While he's mic'd up during games, Kittle is seen doing Flair's "WOOO."

"Those are one-take wonders," he said when talking about what he says while on the sidelines. "Totally lucky. They kinda happen from time to time. Definitely get some stuff from wrestling world, have some fun with that, whatever is on my mind I speak into existence." Kittle also talked about putting 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in a powerbomb, stating: "It's a dream of mine. Hopefully, it comes true in a couple of years."

Kittle has signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the 49ers, making him the highest-paid tight end in the league. The previous high for a multi-year contract for a tight end was Austin Hooper, who signed a four-year, $42 million contract with the Cleveland Browns earlier this year. In 2019, Kittle led the 49ers in receptions (85) and receiving yards (1,053) despite missing two games. He also helped the team reach the Super Bowl, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Flair was recently seen on WWE TV last week, being a supporter for Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw. However, it appears Flair has been written off TV when Orton kicked the 16-time world champion in the head.