WWE Production Sparked Police Investigation for 'Suspicion of Murder'

An incident that happened on WWE television two years ago led to police investigating for "suspicion of murder." WWE Superstar Happy Corbin recently appeared on Mornings with Matt and Bob and spoke about the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2020. Corbin said police were called on WWE's production team after what he did to WWE legend Rey Mysterio. During the match, which happened on the rooftop of WWE headquarters, Corbin threw Mysterio from the rooftop, which then led to some believing that Mysterio was either dead or seriously hurt.

"He's one of the iconic in our industry. He's been around for a long time and done a lot of things. He created a standard for smaller guys. Everybody that comes into the business that is undersized, 'I want to be the next Rey Mysterio.' There will never be another Rey Mysterio," Cobin said, per 411 Mania.

I would like an update on the murders of Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio. Has Baron Corbin been arrested yet?? #MITB pic.twitter.com/ZI39L4ptJS — Ash 🤓 (@SillyLilPodcast) May 11, 2020





"I got it in my head, 'If he's one of the greatest ever, let's see if he can fly.' We happened to be on top of a ten-story building and I sent him over into the darkness. I have that mask on my wall at my house right now. That was one of the craziest Money in the Bank matches because the ring is on top of headquarters, it's cold, it's dark, the wind was blowing. When Asuka punched me in the head on top of the ladder, I fell off because of the wind. It was really gusty. I think someone legit called the police that I murdered somebody."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the match was pre-taped and filmed at WWE headquarters. Mysterio was okay, but neither he nor Corbin won the match. When it was all said and done, Otis became Mr. Money in the Bank but lost the briefcase to The Miz at Hell in a Cell later that year.

Since the incident, Corbin has become one of the top heels in WWE. In his career, Corbin has won the United States Championship, the André the Giant Memorial Trophy, King of the Ring and the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2017. Mysterio is one of the most accomplished stars of all time as he's the 21st Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.