Watch: WWE Pays Tribute to Kairi Sane in Emotional Video

Kairi Sane is no longer with WWE as she officially left the company this week. Because of the impact she made on WWE in a short period of time, the company paid tribute to her by taking a behind-the-scenes look at her final match, which was against WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Sane is headed back to Japan to be with her husband. The couple got married in February.

“After three years with WWE, former Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane made the decision to return to her family in Japan," WWE wrote in the video. "The former NXT Women’s Champion and Mae Young Classic winner competed in her final match on Monday Night Raw on July 20." Once the match was over, Sane began saying goodbye to her colleagues. The video then takes a look back a Sane when she first signed with WWE back in 2017.

"Three years ago, I just started training at the [WWE Performance Center]," Sane says in the video. "Time flies so fast. I had so many opportunities. I became the Mae Young Classic Champion, NXT Women's Champion, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. I am so happy. I am the happiest woman." The video then cuts to Sane and Asuka who have been together since Sane jumped to the main roster in 2019. Asuka talked about how she will deeply miss Sane.

"I've been lonely until she came to the main roster," Asuka said. Then in Japanese, Asuka told Sane: "I was so lonely before you joined me." In tears, Sane replied: "You save me so much." Sane and Asuka, known as The Kabuki Warriors, won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship last October and held on to the titles for a record 180 days. Sane and Asuka had a strong bond, but San was also loved by many in the locker room.

"You are like a little sister to all of us, and you will definitely be missed," WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura said to Sane in Japanese. The video then goes back to Asuka and Sane talking about how they will miss each other. The producers then asked Sane what will be her next move. "I am a pirate, so never stop voyage, right?" Sane said. So I'm going to next voyage, Bon Voyage!"